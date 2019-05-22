NRA, gun rights groups using New York City rules to seek expansion of Second Amendment in Supreme Court

WASHINGTON – Gun rights groups are using New York City restrictions that may be repealed as a rallying cry to press the Supreme Court for a major expansion of its Second Amendment precedents.

The effort is based on the hope that the court's new, five-member conservative majority will be more sympathetic to gun rights, in much the same way that anti-abortion groups are hoping for a high court crackdown on reproductive rights.

Conservatives' efforts extend beyond guns and abortion to other pet peeves, such as affirmative action and immigrant rights. In all of those areas, activists are pushing lawsuits in the court's direction with renewed vigor.

While most of the legal action began before President Donald Trump's thus far successful effort to appoint conservative judges to federal courts – including Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court – the chances for victory have vastly improved.

“People who want to have test cases and advance a certain legal agenda were definitely emboldened by Donald Trump's election and his ability to appoint two justices," says Ilya Shapiro of the libertarian Cato Institute.

It's been more than a decade since the Supreme Court ruled that the Second Amendment protects the right of citizens to keep guns at home for self-defense. The justices later extended that right to states and localities.

But Associate Justice Antonin Scalia's most famous opinion in District of Columbia v. Heller never defined the breadth of that right. He acknowledged the ruling did not uphold “a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose."

Gun rights groups, led by the National Rifle Association, have sought for years to win the next battle: a broad right to carry weapons outside the home. Forty-five states allow that to some degree, though 15 require special licenses or permits. But several large states, including California, Florida, Illinois and New York, have prohibitions.

The high court has refused for nearly a decade to jump back into the gun debate, declining at least eight opportunities in recent years. It let stand Chicago's semiautomatic weapons ban and a variety of prohibitions against carrying guns in public, from New Jersey to California. It refused to second-guess age limits for carrying guns in Texas and rules for disabling or locking guns when not in use in San Francisco.

Now gun rights groups hope Kavanaugh's replacement of Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, the court's swing vote, could turn the tide.

"The NRA and the challengers won’t be satisfied if New York repeals its law," says Adam Winkler, a UCLA School of Law professor and author of a book on the gun rights battle. "They want the Supreme Court to step in and announce stronger protections for gun rights under the Second Amendment."

City moves to repeal rules

Already, the court has scheduled the New York City case for next fall. The city's rules generally block gun owners with possession licenses from transporting their guns outside the home, except to one of seven shooting ranges inside city limits. The guns must be unloaded and locked up, with ammunition carried separately.

Gun owners who sought to take their firearms to second homes or shooting ranges outside the city challenged the rules in federal court, but they were upheld last year by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Sensing a losing hand at the Supreme Court, gun control groups urged the city to change its rules in hopes a quick surrender would prompt the justices to drop the case. The city's police department held a public hearing last week on proposed changes that would allow travel outside the city. A decision is expected within weeks.