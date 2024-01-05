NRA Head Wayne LaPierre Stepping Down From Gun Rights Group

NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre is seen last April.

NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre is seen last April.

National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre announced Friday that he is stepping down from the gun rights lobbying group. His resignation was first reported by Fox News.

“With pride in all that we have accomplished, I am announcing my resignation from the NRA,” he said in a statement obtained by the outlet. “I’ve been a card-carrying member of this organization for most of my adult life, and I will never stop supporting the NRA and its fight to defend Second Amendment freedom. My passion for our cause burns as deeply as ever.”

The 74-year-old reportedly cited health reasons as the motivation behind his departure.

HuffPost has reached out to the NRA for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.