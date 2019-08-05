The NRA issued a statement supporting Trump's call to focus on mental illness to reduce gun violence after the shootings in El Paso and Dayton

Alex Wong/Getty Images





The National Rifle Association released a statement on Monday backing President Donald Trump's call to focus on mental illness as a cause of the mass shootings over the weekend in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, killing 31 people.

In the statement, the NRA said they welcomed "the president's call to address the root causes of the horrific acts of violence that have occurred in our country."

It continues: "It has been the NRA's longstanding position that those who have been adjudicated as a danger to themselves or others should not have access to firearms and should be admitted to treatment."

The statement, which avoids using the term "mental illness," echoes the language Trump used in his White House address early Monday.

Trump blamed "gruesome video games" and "mentally ill monsters" for the violence that occurred over the weekend — despite research concluding there is no link between both violent video games and mental illness as a cause of gun violence.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The National Rifle Association released a statement on Monday backing President Donald Trump's call to focus on mental illness as a cause of the mass shootings over the weekend in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, killing 31 people.

In the statement, the NRA said they welcomed "the president's call to address the root causes of the horrific acts of violence that have occurred in our country."

It continues: "It has been the NRA's longstanding position that those who have been adjudicated as a danger to themselves or others should not have access to firearms and should be admitted to treatment."

The statement, though it avoids using the term "mental illness," echoes the language Trump used in his White House address early Monday. He blamed "gruesome video games" and "mentally ill monsters" for the horrendous violence that occurred over the weekend — despite research concluding there is no link between video games and mental illness as a cause of gun violence. Trump didn't call for specific gun reforms.

Read more: Trump incorrectly blames 'gruesome video games' and 'mentally ill monsters' for mass violence while commenting on 2 mass shootings

In stark contrast, former President Barack Obama broke his post-presidential silence and issued a rare statement calling for action to reduce gun violence. "Every time this happens, we're told that tougher gun laws won't stop all murders ... but the evidence shows that we can stop some killings," Obama said.

The NRA released another statement on Sunday after the mass shootings, saying while they were committed to "the safe and lawful use of firearms," they wouldn't participate "in the politicizing of these tragedies."