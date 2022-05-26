NRA stages marketing event as Texas mourns school shooting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JUAN LOZANO and DAVID A. LIEB
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

HOUSTON (AP) — The National Rifle Association begins its annual convention in Houston on Friday, and leaders of the powerful gun-rights lobbying group are gearing up to “reflect on” -- and deflect any blame for -- the deadly shooting earlier this week of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Former President Donald Trump and other leading Republicans are scheduled to address the three-day firearms industry marketing event, which is expected to draw protesters fed up with gun violence.

Some scheduled speakers and performers have backed out, including two Texas lawmakers and “American Pie” singer Don McClean, who said “it would be disrespectful” to go ahead with his act in the aftermath of the country’s latest mass shooting.

While President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress have renewed calls for stricter gun laws, NRA board member Phil Journey said the focus should be on better mental health care and trying to prevent gun violence. He said he wouldn't support banning or limiting access to firearms.

The NRA said in an online statement that meeting attendees will “reflect on” the Uvalde school shooting, “pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members, and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure.”

People planning to attend picked up registration badges Thursday and shopped for NRA souvenirs, such as T-shirts that say “Suns Out Guns Out.” Police already had set up metal barriers across the street from the convention center, at a park where protesters are expected to gather Friday.

There is precedent for the NRA to gather amid local mourning and controversy. The organization went ahead with a shortened version of its 1999 meeting in Denver roughly a week after the deadly shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado. Actor Charlton Heston, the NRA president at that time, told attendees that “horrible acts” shouldn’t become opportunities to limit constitutional rights and he denounced critics for casting NRA members as “villains.”

Rocky Marshall, a former NRA board member, said that although the tragedy in Uvalde “does put the meeting in a bad light,” that's not a reason to cancel it. Marshall said gun-rights advocates and opponents can perhaps reduce gun violence if they focus on factors such as mental illness or school security.

“Throwing rocks at the NRA, that doesn’t solve the next mass shooting,” he said. “Throwing rocks at the people that hate guns, that doesn’t solve the next mass shooting.”

But country music singer Larry Gatlin, who pulled out of planned appearance at the event, said he hopes “the NRA will rethink some of its outdated and ill-thought-out positions.”

“While I agree with most of the positions held by the NRA, I have come to believe that, while background checks would not stop every madman with a gun, it is at the very least a step in the right direction.” Gatlin said.

Two Republican Texas lawmakers who had been scheduled speak Friday — U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw — are no longer attending due to what their staffs said were changes in their schedules.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz were still listed as speakers, and Trump said Wednesday that he still intends to attend. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, also is sticking to her plans to speak Friday at the NRA event.

Though personal firearms are allowed at the convention, the NRA said guns would not be permitted during the session featuring Trump because of Secret Service security protocols.

Several groups have said they planned to stage protests outside of the convention center.

“This is not the time or the place to have this convention," said Cesar Espinosa, executive director of FIEL, a Houston-based civil rights group that plans to participate in protests. "We must not just have thoughts and prayers from legislators, but rather we need action to address this public health crisis that is affecting our communities.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, said the city is obligated to host the NRA event, which has been under contract for more than two years. But he urged politicians to skip it.

"You can’t pray and send condolences on one day and then be going and championing guns on the next. That’s wrong,” Turner said.

Shannon Watts, the founder of gun-control group Moms Demand Action, said she was not surprised the NRA is not canceling its meeting.

“The real question now is which elected officials will choose to side with violence and go kiss the ring in Houston this weekend instead of siding with communities crying out for public safety,” Watts said.

___

David A. Lieb reported from Jefferson City, Missouri.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Senator who has received $1m from NRA runs into a locked door trying to avoid Texas shooting questions

    Ron Johnson asked about gun control the day after 19 students and two teachers were killed in Texas massacre

  • Super Trouper: ABBA returns to stage as virtual avatars for London gigs

    Performing their much-loved hits like "Mamma Mia!" and "Dancing Queen", Swedish supergroup ABBA returned to the stage on Thursday, albeit as digital avatars, for a new London concert residency. The band - Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - have been brought to virtual life as digital versions of themselves from their 1970s heyday, thanks to motion-capture technology. The foursome, all now in their seventies, posed for pictures together at the concerts' red carpet premiere on Thursday at a purpose-built venue, dubbed ABBA Arena.

  • Factbox-Americans favor changing gun laws, even if Congress may not act: Reuters/Ipsos poll

    Nearly two-thirds of Americans support moderate or strong regulations of gun ownership, including 53% of Republicans, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll of 940 people conducted online on Wednesday, one day after the Uvalde shooting. Seventy percent of people surveyed said they support so-called "red flag laws," which allow police to confiscate firearms from people that courts say are dangerous.

  • Amazon opens first brick-and-mortar clothing store near LA

    The new store will sell brands including Lacoste, Levi’s and Steve Madden, Amazon said

  • Becky G Delivers a White Hot Performance of ‘Baile Con Mi Ex’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’: Watch

    The song is the singer's latest effort off her sophomore No. 1 album 'ESQUEMAS.'

  • Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy Fletcher dies

    The band say they are "shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness" in a statement on social media.

  • Upgrade Mayonnaise by Turning It Into Russian Dressing, Basil Aioli, and More

    Whip up any of these gourmet mayo-based condiments in five minutes or less.

  • Woman accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson mistakenly freed from custody, police say

    Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, was found dead May 11 in an East Austin home on Maple Avenue. She was staying in town before riding in a gravel race in Hico.

  • NRA Texas convention, a celebration of guns, 2nd amendment, bans weapons for Trump speech

    The NRA is blaming the Secret Service for the ban on weapons during Donald Trump’s appearance.

  • Ted Cruz Storms Off After Interviewer Asks: ‘Why Do Shootings Only Happen in America?’

    Ted Cruz attended a vigil for the murder victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas and was confronted by Sky News reporter Mark Stone, who grilled the senator on why frequent mass shootings only happen in America. Cruz tried to spin the mass shooting in Uvalde as having nothing to do with […]

  • Detroit Lions coaches excited about improved talent at LB: 'It's going to be a bloodbath'

    The Detroit Lions defense was one of the NFL's worst in 2021. The team's coaches expect change, thanks largely to competition in the linebacker corps.

  • Sen. Chris Murphy after Texas school shooting: 'What are we doing?'

    In a speech on the Senate floor following Tuesday’s deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., delivered an emotional plea to his fellow lawmakers in Congress to address gun violence.

  • Texas Sen. Ted Cruz receives sharp backlash for comments in wake of Uvalde school shooting

    Messages of condolences have been rolling in after a gunman shot and killed more than a dozen children at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday. That includes Sen. Ted Cruz (R), who represents the state where the shooting occurred, and he’s receiving sharp backlash for his comments that critics thought seemed to prioritize gun rights…

  • Former ESPN Journalist's Excuse For Uvalde Police Inaction Shocks Twitter Users

    Jason Whitlock suggested that police held back because "when your culture makes George Floyd a hero, real heroes stand down."

  • Sequoia Capital Warns Founders After ‘Crucible Moment’

    (Bloomberg) -- Calling the current environment a “crucible moment,” Sequoia Capital warned that the good times are not only over, there’s no indication when they’ll return. Most Read from BloombergRare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to ChinaStocks Buoyed by Retail Earnings in Risk-On Day: Markets WrapTop Gun: Maverick's F-18 Flights Cost New Tom Cruise Film $11,374 an HourThese Are the Best — and Worst — Cities for Work-Life BalanceJapan to Start Reopening to Foreign Tourists

  • Biden moves to fill key appellate seat vacated by U.S. Supreme Court's Jackson

    (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated three women to serve as appellate judges including Florence Pan, who would succeed U.S. Supreme Court-designate Ketanji Brown Jackson on the influential federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. Pan's nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit marks the second time Biden has picked her to fill a seat vacated by Jackson, after selecting Pan in 2021 to succeed Jackson as a district court judge.

  • Jamie Foxx criticizes lawmakers over school shooting in his native Texas

    "Never thought I would live in a society, a 'Christian society,' where they would let little children die over and over again and still not change any laws," the Oscar winner wrote.

  • U.S. Senate struggles to unite on guns after Texas massacre

    STORY: "When will it end?"Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday pleaded with Republican lawmakers to pass legislation aimed at preventing the types of mass shootings that left 19 children and two teachers dead inside a Texas elementary school the day before.Some of the proposals include so-called "red flag" laws that might prevent potential shooters from buying firearms, and expanded background checks for more gun purchases.But less than a day after the latest massacre - the worst school shooting in a decade - Schumer plainly stated he saw odds of any action as "very slim.”"My Republican colleagues can work with us now. I know this is a slim prospect. Very slim. All too slim. We've been burnt so many times before."Mass shootings have killed hundreds of Americans. Gunmen have attacked schools, churches, synagogues, shopping centers, movie theaters, a country music festival, and even targeted Republican members of Congress playing baseball. None of these prompted reform in the bitterly divided Congress. Republicans almost universally oppose new restrictions on guns."Our country is sickened, and outraged. "In brief comments following Schumer, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell describes Tuesday's attack on Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas by an 18-year-old in tactical gear armed with an AR-15, as a "senseless evil," by a "maniac" but he did not mention any legislative action.Gun-control advocates say they've waited too long, and seen too many lives lost in the face of Congressional gridlock.At a news conference on Wednesday, Beto O'Rourke, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Texas, interrupted the Republican governor and other officials to confront them over loosening, rather than tightening, the state's gun laws."When are we going to do something?"Another voice venting frustration, the the coach of the NBA's Golden State Warriors, who refused to talk about basketball at a pre-game news conference in Dallas on Tuesday."Enough. There’s 50 senators right now who refuse to vote on H.R.8, which is a background check rule that the house passed, a couple of years ago, it’s been sitting there for two years. And there’s a reason they won’t vote on it. To hold onto power."Tuesday's mass murder comes just ten days after an avowed white supremacist stormed a Buffalo grocery store, murdering ten African-Americans.The Senate will vote Thursday to begin debate on a bill seeking to thwart domestic terrorism that passed the Democratic-controlled House in the aftermath of the Buffalo shooting.But in the evenly-divided Senate, Democrats would need support from at least 10 Republicans to meet the chamber's 60-vote threshold for most legislation.

  • Oklahoma governor signs the nation's strictest abortion ban

    Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday signed into law the nation’s strictest abortion ban, making the state the first in the nation to effectively end availability of the procedure. State lawmakers approved the ban enforced by civil lawsuits rather than criminal prosecution, similar to a Texas law that was passed last year. The law takes effect immediately upon Stitt's signature and prohibits all abortions with few exceptions.

  • Beto O’Rourke confronts Texas Gov. at school shooting press conference

    Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke confronted Gov. Greg Abbott during a press conference on the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting. Warning: this video contains profanity.