NRA Wide Open: Protestors, attendees feud at Houston convention

HOUSTON - Twenty-two years I've worked in Texas. Never in that time have I had a camera snatched from my hands until Saturday.

But that's what happened Saturday outside the George R. Brown Convention Center, where I was tasked by USA TODAY to photograph the scene outside the NRA Convention. After the Uvalde school shooting, the convention became a focus for anti-gun activists.

I covered both sides, of course, screaming anti-gun demonstrators and less-vocal pro-gun enthusiasts. A wide street — and perhaps 100 state and local police — separated them and I frequently crossed back and forth to make photographs.

Turned back by police, members of the South Texas Proud Boys cross Discovery Green searching for a place to demonstrate against anti-NRA protestors outside the George R. Brown Convention Center, where the NRA Convention was underway Saturday in Houston.

While recording video on my phone of convention attendees yelling back at the protestors, one man who was in the background of my shot suddenly walked up to me and wrenched the device from my hand.

Stunned, I yelled after him as he marched away.

Since I was surrounded by police, I used my Navy voice and called out to an officer that this man had stolen my phone. About 200 people looked my way, and perhaps this guy noticed it too as he steered himself toward the same officer.

A quick conversation ensued among the three of us. The man had taken exception to my recording, saying it was done without his permission.

An NRA Convention exhibitor reaches for the phone of Reporter-News photographer Ron Erdrich.

The officer asked who I was, at first I started to answer, "I'm Ron Erdrich, a photographer for the Abilene Reporter-News..." but then realized that wasn't going to get me anywhere here. I said I was working for USA TOEQY and that the man had yanked my phone out of my hand.

By now I saw, that he was a vendor from within the convention, and I noted a European accent which could have been the source of the misunderstanding. In some countries, you need permission to photograph someone regardless of the circumstances or if it is for editorial usage, as my work is.

David Hogg, an outspoken survivor of the 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida, addresses the crowd during Friday's rally in Houston protesting the NRA Convention.

But in this country, everyone and everything in a public space can be photographed, especially when it comes to demonstrations. I reiterated this to the vendor, who protested until the police officer said, "Well, he's right. You are in a public space and can be photographed."

And that was the end of that. I did get an interesting video out of it, however.

Overall, it was a fascinating - if exhausting - weekend. Having covered protests in Abilen3 in 2020, I did notice one demonstrable difference between Houston and the Key City - those people know how to cuss.

During the George Floyd demonstrations here, nobody cussed - or rarely did - during those marches. Yes, they were passionate, but they were also mindful of the people attending.

My theory was simply that it's Abilene; everybody knows everybody else. If you're out there hollerin' up a blue streak, it's gonna get back to your mom.

And Momma ain't having none of that.

Ronald Erdrich is the photojournalist and a columnist for the Abilene Reporter-News.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Wide Open: Protestors, attendees feud at Houston NRA Convention