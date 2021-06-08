NRCC criticizes Omar over tweet

WASHINGTON – The House GOP's campaign arm is blasting Rep. Ilhan Omar over a tweet about alleged war crimes.

On Monday, the Minnesota Democrat tweeted a video of her exchange with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a hearing by the House Foreign Affairs Committee. During the back and forth, Omar pressed Blinken on the struggles for victims of war crimes to get justice outside of the International Criminal Court.

"We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity," Omar tweeted. "We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice."

On Tuesday, the National Republican Congressional Committee, chaired by Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer, publicly lashed out at Omar for the social media post.

NRCC spokesman Mike Berg claimed in an e-mail that "Omar is under fire for equating the United States with terrorist organizations like Hamas and the Taliban."

Jeremy Slevin, Omar's spokesperson, countered in a text message that "as usual, the far right is ginning up hate against Rep. Omar for a technical question about an ongoing investigation."

Slevin said last year the court "opened an investigation into alleged crimes committed by both the Taliban and the United States in Afghanistan, as well as allegations against Hamas and Israel in the 2014 Gaza conflict in 2021." Slevin also noted Democratic President Joe Biden's opposition to the investigations. The court "investigates and, where warranted, tries individuals charged with the gravest crimes of concern to the international community," according to its website.

"Credible media outlets should be reporting on the facts, asking these questions of the Administration and working to make sure the public understands our government shouldn't deny any person from seeking justice," Slevin said.

Since arriving in Congress after the 2018 midterms, Omar has been a frequent subject of verbal attacks by the GOP, including from former President Donald Trump. But the Democrat's words and actions have at times prompted controversy and criticism even within her own party.

