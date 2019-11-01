The NRCC sent 'moving boxes' to Democrats and told them to 'Get packing.' It prompted a police investigation

WASHINGTON — The National Republican Congressional Committee sent packing boxes to several House Democrats who represent battleground states to signify they'll need them as "moving boxes" next November, prompting Capitol Hill police to investigate them as suspicious packages.

The boxes were delivered outside the offices of Reps. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.), Conor Lamb (D-Pa.) and others to indicate they will not be in office much longer because of their participation into the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump.

The sealed boxes were adorned with bows and a message that read “Get packing!”

Most of the Democrats who received packages flipped GOP districts in 2018 and will face competitive races next year to keep them.

Here are 4 takeaways: NSA adviser Timothy Morrison testified on the Donald Trump impeachment inquiry.

“We know Democrats love investigations but why are they looking a gift horse in the mouth? These boxes will be useful next November!” the NRCC tweeted.

We know Democrats love investigations but why are they looking a gift horse in the mouth? These boxes will be useful next November! https://t.co/LJcjF9D8KR — NRCC (@NRCC) October 31, 2019

Following the stunt, Democrats announced that they will be using the boxes to fill with food for those in need during the holidays, writing, “We’d be happy to use those boxes so that our staff can run a Thanksgiving food drive and turn your hilarious prank into a force for good.”

DCCC spokesperson Cole Leiter reiterated that whether the Republicans take them “up on our offer to put those boxes to good use, or not, we’ll be holding a canned food drive within our staff to serve local Washingtonians in need.”

The last word: Rep. Katie Hill says she's leaving due to 'double standard' in farewell Congress speech

Reports emerged from journalists on Twitter that Hill police questioned a few NRCC staffers about the incident.

“I cannot figure out why anyone would think it's funny to leave suspicious packages for Members of Congress," Wexton tweeted. "Thank you to the Capitol Police for keeping us safe, and sorry your time was wasted on such an irresponsible and reckless stunt.”

Spanberger called it a “ridiculous stunt” that resulted in “diverting and wasting law enforcement resources.”

After an investigation by police, USCP spokeswoman Eva Malecki said, “The incident has been cleared.” Congressional staffers are trained to contact police regarding suspicious packages.

Here’s the label on a package the NRCC sent to one of the frontliners after the impeachment vote today, from a source. The appearance of the hand delivered boxes prompted Capitol Police to come investigate pic.twitter.com/WZU5C96kmf — Catie Edmondson (@CatieEdmondson) October 31, 2019

The stunt followed the House adopting rules Thursday for how Democrats will conduct the public phase of the impeachment investigation of Trump, a process Republicans have argued has been secretive and unfair to this point.

The resolution received zero Republican votes in its first full House vote, though former Republican Justin Amash, who is now an Independent, did vote for it. Only two Democrats – Reps. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Collin C. Peterson of Minnesota –voted against the measure.

'Vote them out in 2020': Collin Peterson, Jeff Van Drew, the only two Democrats who voted against a Trump impeachment inquiry

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NRCC sent Democrats in battleground states 'moving boxes'