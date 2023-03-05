Is NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Potentially Undervalued?

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$42.45 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$31.03. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether NRG Energy's current trading price of US$33.64 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at NRG Energy’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is NRG Energy Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – NRG Energy is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 6.33x is currently well-below the industry average of 19.06x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Another thing to keep in mind is that NRG Energy’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will NRG Energy generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. NRG Energy's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 22%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since NRG is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NRG for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy NRG. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

If you'd like to know more about NRG Energy as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for NRG Energy (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in NRG Energy, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

