NRG Energy (NRG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

NRG Energy (NRG) closed at $31.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.79% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the power company had lost 23.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 1.82%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.59%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NRG Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.35, up 239.18% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.12 per share and revenue of $32.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +44.98% and +19.83%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NRG Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.89% lower. NRG Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NRG Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.91 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.65.

We can also see that NRG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

