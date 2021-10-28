NRG Energy Recognized for Excellence in Greenhouse Gas Management at the 2021 Climate Leadership Awards

NRG awarded for exemplary leadership in reducing carbon emissions and addressing climate change in the company’s operations and strategies

HOUSTON, October 28, 2021 /3BL Media/-- NRG Energy, Inc. announced it received a Climate Leadership Award for Greenhouse Gas Management (Goal Setting Certificate) at the 2021 Climate Leadership Conference , hosted by the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES) and The Climate Registry (TCR).

“Congratulations to the 2021 Climate Leadership Award winner for their stand-out achievements,” said Amy Holm, Executive Director of TCR. “At a time when the world urgently needs more climate action and ambition, these organizations and individuals demonstrate what is possible.”

The Climate Leadership Awards took place during the Climate Leadership Conference Series, which brings together forward-thinking leaders from business, government, academia, and the non-profit community to address climate change through policy, innovation, and business solutions.

“NRG’s progress and long track record of sustainability leadership are foundational to everything we do,” said Jeanne-Mey Sun, Vice President of Sustainability at NRG. “The road to net-zero will take collective action from everyone, and we are proud to be recognized among this exemplary group of climate leaders.”

The company’s ambitious, industry-leading targets are validated as 1.5 degrees Celsius-aligned by the Science Based Targets initiative and NRG was the first power company in to achieve this designation. The Climate Leadership Awards acknowledged NRG for:

“Being a climate leader and advocate for ambitious action means taking the steps today that set up opportunity for the future,” said Nathaniel Keohane, President of C2ES. “The Climate Leadership Awards recognizes only those that aim high and have plans in place to achieve their goals. NRG has shown exactly that kind of foresight and set an example among its peers.”

This year’s awardees—25 in total—represent a wide array of sectors, including technology, transportation, state and local government, financial services, pharmaceuticals, utilities, and consumer goods. More information about the Climate Leadership Award winners is available at https://climateleadershipconference.org/2021-climate-leadership-award-winners/.

