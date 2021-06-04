NRHS seeks attorney fees in terminated employee's lawsuit

Jun. 4—Attorneys for Norman Regional Health System have asked a judge to side with their client and award legal fees to NRHS in a termination lawsuit.

Adam Childers and Katie Campbell of Crowe and Dunlevy submitted their request, calling the lawsuit filed by terminated former nurse Kevin Murnan "baseless." They also noted Murnan's attorney Jack Tracy had not yet complied with an order of the court, though The Transcript learned Thursday that Tracy died last week.

Murnan filed his lawsuit in February after NRHS fired him over what it called a "racist and inflammatory" Facebook comment he made in August 2020.

"Get a tall tree and a short piece of rope," Murnan commented on a story about a Black man who had been arrested for shooting a five-year-old white boy to death, court records show. Murnan made the comment on his home computer while not on duty, Tracy told the court during a May 6 hearing. Murnan was later fired for violating company policy regarding social media behavior, NRHS alleged in court documents.

Murnan accused his employer of violating several U.S. Constitution and Oklahoma Bill of Rights rights, including right to private property, due process and freedom of speech, The Transcript previously reported.

NRHS denied those allegations in a response to the court filed May 26. It also denied allegations of malicious damage "to the reputation and honor" of Murnan, thousands of dollars in lost wages and that Murnan should be awarded attorney fees and financial damages due to emotional distress Murnan has allegedly experienced.

"Engaging in racism and racially charged commentary, on social media, or anywhere else does not constitute a valid and compelling Oklahoma policy," NRHS' response states.

In its statement to the court, NRHS also denied Murnan's claims that it punishes employees for political views that are "inconsistent with their liberal agenda." It also denied that Murnan, who claimed he was a veteran employee of 19 years with the hospital, was "employed the entire time."

NRHS' response took note of a complaint against the hospital that was improperly filed and had not been resubmitted to the court. At the May 6 hearing, Tracy said his client filed a tort claim with the state because NRHS is a political subdivision of Oklahoma, but the court determined Murnan did not file it correctly.

District Judge Thad Balkman gave Tracy 30 days from May 6 to properly file the complaint. Balkman also refused to grant a request for an injunction to stop NRHS from enforcing its social media policy.

NRHS has asked the court to grant "judgement be entered in NRHS' favor and that NRHS be awarded costs and such other relief as the court deems appropriate," its response reads.

No further hearings have been scheduled.

Mindy Wood covers City Hall news and notable court cases for The Transcript. Reach her at mwood@normantranscript.com or 405-416-4420.