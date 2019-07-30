NRJ Group SA (EPA:NRG): Should The Future Outlook Worry You?

Based on NRJ Group SA's (EPA:NRG) earnings update in December 2018, analyst forecasts appear to be bearish, with earnings expected to decline by 4.6% in the upcoming year against the past 5-year average growth rate of 10%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at €22m, we should see this fall to €21m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for NRJ Group. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from NRJ Group in the longer term?

The longer term view from the 2 analysts covering NRG is one of positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To understand the overall trajectory of NRG's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

This results in an annual growth rate of 3.7% based on the most recent earnings level of €22m to the final forecast of €24m by 2022. This leads to an EPS of €0.31 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €0.28. In 2022, NRG's profit margin will have expanded from 5.4% to 6.0%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For NRJ Group, I've put together three essential aspects you should further research:

