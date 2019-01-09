Is NRJ Group SA’s (EPA:NRG) CEO Pay Justified?

Jean-Paul Baudecroux became the CEO of NRJ Group SA (EPA:NRG) in 2008. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Jean-Paul Baudecroux’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, NRJ Group SA has a market capitalization of €579m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth €598k. (This number is for the twelve months until 2015). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at €396k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of €351m to €1.4b. The median total CEO compensation was €606k.

So Jean-Paul Baudecroux receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn’t tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at NRJ Group has changed over time.

Is NRJ Group SA Growing?

NRJ Group SA has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 7.7% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is down -1.4% over last year.

I would argue that the lack of revenue growth in the last year is less than ideal, but it is good to see EPS growth. It’s hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch.

Has NRJ Group SA Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 18% over three years, many shareholders in NRJ Group SA are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

Remuneration for Jean-Paul Baudecroux is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

The company cannot boast particularly strong per share growth. And shareholder returns have been disappointing over the last three years. So suffice it to say we don’t think the compensation is modest! So you may want to check if insiders are buying NRJ Group shares with their own money (free access).

