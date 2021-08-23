NRW Holdings (ASX:NWH) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is NRW Holdings's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2021, NRW Holdings had AU$88.5m of debt, up from AU$48.7m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have AU$146.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of AU$58.0m.

How Healthy Is NRW Holdings' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, NRW Holdings had liabilities of AU$508.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of AU$247.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had AU$146.5m in cash and AU$415.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by AU$194.6m.

This deficit isn't so bad because NRW Holdings is worth AU$832.9m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, NRW Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On the other hand, NRW Holdings's EBIT dived 17%, over the last year. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if NRW Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While NRW Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, NRW Holdings produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 77% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

Although NRW Holdings's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of AU$58.0m. The cherry on top was that in converted 77% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in AU$69m. So we don't have any problem with NRW Holdings's use of debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for NRW Holdings you should be aware of.

