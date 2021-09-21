NRW Holdings' (ASX:NWH) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 13th of October to AU$0.05. This makes the dividend yield 5.4%, which is above the industry average.

NRW Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last payment made up 72% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 73.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 45%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was AU$0.08 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was AU$0.10. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.3% a year over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. NRW Holdings has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 10% per annum. Recently, the company has been able to grow earnings at a decent rate, but with the payout ratio on the higher end we don't think the dividend has many prospects for growth.

NRW Holdings Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that NRW Holdings is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 4 warning signs for NRW Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

