NRW Holdings' (ASX:NWH) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of A$0.07 on the 12th of October, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 6.1%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

NRW Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. NRW Holdings was earning enough to cover the previous dividend, but it was paying out quite a large proportion of its free cash flows. The company is clearly earning enough to pay this type of dividend, but it is definitely focused on returning cash to shareholders, rather than growing the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 21.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 64% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was A$0.10, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.14. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.4% a year over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that NRW Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 19% a year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think NRW Holdings' payments are rock solid. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments NRW Holdings has been making. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for NRW Holdings that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

