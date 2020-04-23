Are NRW Holdings Limited's (ASX:NWH) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

NRW Holdings (ASX:NWH) has had a rough three months with its share price down 53%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study NRW Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

View our latest analysis for NRW Holdings

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for NRW Holdings is:

8.8% = AU$37m ÷ AU$427m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.09 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learnt that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

NRW Holdings' Earnings Growth And 8.8% ROE

On the face of it, NRW Holdings' ROE is not much to talk about. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 11%. Moreover, we are quite pleased to see that NRW Holdings' net income grew significantly at a rate of 68% over the last five years. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that NRW Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 37% in the same period, which is great to see.

ASX:NWH Past Earnings Growth April 23rd 2020 More

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if NRW Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is NRW Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

NRW Holdings' three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 45%, meaning the company retains 55% of its income. So it seems that NRW Holdings is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, NRW Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 32% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in NRW Holdings' payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 21%, over the same period.