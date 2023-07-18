NS&I blocks early withdrawals on savings account with £22.5bn invested

savings

Holders of sought-after NS&I “savings certificates” will not be able to withdraw money before the end of their term, following what experts said was a “big change” in rules.

From July 23, National Savings and Investments customers with maturing fixed-rate certificates – which hold £22.5bn of savers’ cash – will not be able to make a withdrawal once they have decided to renew a certificate.

Previously savers could take money out of their accounts but faced a penalty fee equivalent to 90 days’ interest.

Fixed Interest Savings Certificates, which were pulled from sale for new customers in 2011 but are the oldest accounts offered by NS&I, offer a guaranteed rate for a period of either two or five years.

Currently two-year deals pay 4pc and five-year deals 4.05pc. Unlike other savings accounts, these rates are guaranteed for the term of the certificate but only existing customers can renew.

The changes also apply to Index-linked Savings Certificates, which track the Consumer Price Index with an additional 0.01 percentage points interest.

When a term ends, a saver can automatically renew the certificate for the same duration, renew it for a different period, or cash in their account.

The minimum amount that can be renewed is £100 and the maximum that can be held in the tax-free certificates is £15,000 per person.

Laura Suter, head of personal finance at stockbroker AJ Bell, said savers should be careful about just letting accounts roll over, especially for longer-term fixes.

“Savers might assume that the account terms and conditions would remain the same but it’s important to check those Ts and Cs carefully, as not being able to access the money at all during the term of the account is a big change that could have an even bigger impact on your finances in future.

Ms Suter added that the tax-free nature of the accounts made them an attractive option for those who have maxed out an Isa allowance.

“Now so many more people are paying tax on their savings, the tax-free nature of these savings accounts will still be very appealing to many, who are comfortable with not having early access.

“Even though the rollover accounts don’t offer the highest interest rates on the market, higher and additional-rate taxpayers who are paying tax on their savings and have maxed out their Isa allowance could well find them the best option.”

The change comes as NS&I gears up to offer better odds on Premium Bonds, the country’s favourite savings product, from August.

The prize fund rate is jumping from 3.7pc to 4pc, its highest rate since 2007 and savers have the best chance of winning for 15 years with the odds on each £1 bond shortening to 22,000 to one from 24,000 to one.

But the chance of winning £1million will remain the same, with just two people bagging the top prize each month.

The rates on one-year Guaranteed Growth Bonds have also jumped to 5pc from 4pc, in another boost for cautious savers, although the rates are not the best available, analysts warned.

NS&I could not be reached for comment.

