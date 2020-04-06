NS Leasing- Notice to Media Outlets of Data Security Event

BURLINGTON, Vt., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NS Leasing, LLC ("NS Leasing") is providing notice of a recent incident that may affect the security of certain personal information that was in an employee's email account. To date, NS Leasing has no indication that any information has been misused as a result of this incident.

What Happened? NS Leasing became aware of suspicious activity relating to an employee email account. In response, NS Leasing worked with outside forensic specialists to investigate the nature and scope of the activity. The investigation determined the employee email account was logged into without authorization by an unknown intruder between October 16 and October 30, 2019. Although the investigation was unable to determine whether any information contained in email messages or file attachments stored in the email accounts was actually viewed or taken by the actor, that type of activity cannot be ruled out. In an abundance of caution, NS Leasing performed a thorough review of the information contained within the email account and on January 13, 2020, determined certain personal information was potentially accessible by the unauthorized actor.

What Information Was Involved? The potentially affected types of personal information may vary by individual and include: Social Security Numbers, driver's license numbers, government issued identification numbers, state identification card numbers, financial account information, payment card information, digital signatures, dates of birth, health insurance information, medical information, and a username and password.

What is NS Leasing Doing? The security of personal information within NS Leasing's care is among their highest priorities. Upon learning of the event, NS Leasing investigated to determine the nature and scope of the activity and secured the email account by updating all employee passwords and implemented multi-factor authentication for email account logins. NS Leasing will be taking additional steps to improve security and better protect against similar incidents in the future.

In an abundance of caution, NS Leasing is notifying potentially affected individuals so that they may take further steps to protect their personal information, should they feel it is appropriate to do so. NS Leasing is also providing access to credit monitoring and identity restoration services through Experian at no cost to individuals with potentially exposed Social Security Numbers and driver's license numbers. Because NS Leasing was unable to locate address information for some affected individuals, they are posting notice of this incident on their at website at https://www.northstarleasing.com/notice-of-data-incident/ and providing notice to major news media outlets.

Where Can I Get More Information? NS Leasing sincerely regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may have caused. Potentially affected individuals may call the dedicated assistance line at (844) 933-2743 for more information.

Steps Individuals Can Take To Protect Personal Information

Monitor Accounts

NS Leasing encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review their account statements regularly, and to monitor their credit reports for suspicious activity.

Under U.S. law, consumers are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. Consumers may also contact the three major credit bureaus listed below directly to request a free copy of a credit report.

Consumers have the right to place a "security freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a consumer reporting agency from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The security freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in the consumer's name without consent. However, it should be noted that using a security freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in a credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application made regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, a consumer cannot be charged to place or lift a security freeze on a credit report. To place a security freeze, please contact the major consumer reporting agencies listed below: