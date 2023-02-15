NSB considering youth curfew ahead of spring break following record arrests in 2022

Spring break in New Smyrna Beach, Thursday, March 17, 2022.

In preparation for spring break next month, New Smyrna Beach officials proposed a youth curfew ordinance after police reported an 89% increase in juvenile arrests during the same time last year.

In 2022, hundreds of teenagers flocked to the city during the week off, and police reported several instances of disruptive behavior toward residents and businesses, especially during the night.

The events led to an emergency City Commission meeting where members approved a 60-day curfew to help law enforcement officers deal with crowds of approximately 400 teenagers, mostly high-schoolers, according to police.

This year, spring break takes place March 13-17. The ordinance, as currently written, proposes a permanent curfew.

A review of case statistical data by the New Smyrna Beach Police Department showed that, in addition to an increase in juvenile arrests between 2021 and 2022, the number of citations issued also increased 56%.

The department believes that the proposed curfew would “serve as an effective tool in curbing criminal activity committed by or against youth during the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights,” according to a report by Interim Police Chief Eric Feldman.

“It would also serve as a deterrent to large groups of juveniles congregating on public streets and sidewalks during these hours, which has previously served as a cover for those who would commit crimes against persons and property without fear of identification,” Feldman added.

What the police data shows

According to the data, the set of crimes responsible for the significant increase are referred to as “Part II” crimes. While these include more than 15 different types of crimes, those reported by residents and business owners last year included intimidation, DUI and liquor law violations.

The number of arrests for those crimes went from three to 13 between 2021 and 2022 – a 333% jump. The number hasn't been that high since 2019, when police arrested 19 people.

Graph released by the New Smyrna Beach police department shows increase in juvenile arrests between 2021 and 2022.

Police also reported four juvenile arrests for “Part I” crimes (aggravated assault, burglary, motor vehicle theft and others), compared to two in 2021.

The number of juvenile citations went from 18 to 28.

Juvenile civil citations, Feldman explained in the report, “are a diversionary pre-arrest program that allows youth to complete certain requirements in lieu of a misdemeanor prosecution.”

These requirements, according to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, can include family counseling, drug screening, substance abuse treatment or mental health treatment. On a local level, they can also include a letter of apology to the victim, restitution, school progress monitoring, or prevocational skill services.

What happens if you break curfew in New Smyrna Beach?

According to the proposed ordinance, no individual person under the age of 18 will be able to “remain, stay, move about, wander or stroll in any public place, semi-public place, or establishment in the city … either on foot or in or upon any vehicle during youth curfew hours.”

Those who violate the curfew will receive a written warning for the first violation, followed by $50 fines for each subsequent violation. Parents and/or businesses who “knowingly permit” underage people to violate the curfew will receive the same penalties.

On Tuesday, at the request of the interim police chief, the city removed language from the ordinance that previously made it so that only people gathered in groups of 30 or more would be in violation of the curfew.

The ordinance will take effect immediately if adopted.

The City Commission will conduct a public hearing and vote on the ordinance at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the City Commission Chambers, 214 Sam Ave.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: New Smyrna Beach proposes permanent youth curfew ahead of spring break