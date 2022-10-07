An NSB High student used BB gun to threaten another juvenile after school, police said

This is the Colt .45-caliber BB gun a New Smyrna Beach High School student was accused of using to threaten another juvenile, according to a charging affidavit.

A New Smyrna Beach High School student was arrested Thursday after he pointed a Colt BB gun at another juvenile and threatened him during an argument after school, according to a charging affidavit.

The student was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, a felony, the affidavit stated.

The student was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center where he was released to his mother to be placed on home detention, according to the affidavit.

Mainland High School report unfounded: Daytona Beach police: Report of gun on Mainland High School campus Friday unfounded

Middle School locked down: Report of gun on campus locks down Campbell Middle, Turie T. Small Elementary in Daytona

Metal detectors approved: Volusia County School Board approves metal detector purchase, clarifies plans for use

The investigation began after a 34-year-old woman in a car in the school pick-up line noticed two juvenile males apparently arguing. The woman said she then noticed one of the juveniles put down his backpack, reach inside and pull something out wrapped in a bandana, the affidavit stated.

She said then, while "brandishing a handgun," he approached the other juvenile who was walking away, the affidavit stated. She said the juvenile then pointed the handgun at the other juvenile. After pointing the gun, he left on a skateboard, the affidavit stated.

She said she last saw the juvenile entering the Newport Sound Apartments at 10101 Newport Sound Place. The woman immediately contacted New Smyrna Beach Police, according to the affidavit.

BB gun used in NSB school threat

A juvenile whose identity was redacted in the report told New Smyrna Beach Police that he was leaving school when he saw "a kid" who had been involved in a fight with his friend, the affidavit stated. According to the school district, the "kid" is a student at the high school.

The juvenile asked that student: "Didn't you get your (expletive) beat by someone?" according to the affidavit. The student did not hear him so the juvenile repeated the question and walked away.

Story continues

The juvenile then said the student approached him while holding something wrapped in a bandana, the affidavit stated. The student then pointed the BB gun at his face and said "Don't (expletive) with me," the affidavit stated. The student then left.

A New Smyrna Beach Police officer found the student, now a suspect, in the 1000 block of West Seventh Street. The suspect said that someone, whose name was redacted, and his friends had been picking on him the past few weeks, the affidavit stated.

The suspect said that he was leaving the high school when the juvenile asked him something, but he didn't hear because he had his AirPods on. The suspect said he asked him what he said and the other repeated "Didn't you get your (expletive) beat by someone?" the report stated.

The two argued and as he walked away the suspect said the other taunted him, the affidavit stated. The suspect said he then turned around, pulled out a tan .45-caliber Colt BB gun and pointed it at the other's chest area, the report stated. The suspect said he told him "Don't (expletive) with me," according to the affidavit, then the suspect got on his skateboard and left.

Police contacted the juvenile male's father who said he wanted to press charges, the report stated.

Police seized the BB gun and a black bandana, the report stated.

See something, hear something, say something

Besides the Colt BB gun, police seized a black magazine containing 18 BB pellets, the affidavit stated.

“It was a BB gun, and it was not in possession of the student at the time he was taken into custody. The BB gun was stashed in the woods, and it was not on campus at all yesterday,” Volusia County Schools Director of Community Information Services Angel Gomez said Friday morning.

Gomez said the incident occurred in the late afternoon after school. The school was put on a brief hold with everyone on campus instructed not to move around.

Gomez further described the incident as the student brandishing the gun as "kind of like showing off a firearm off campus."

Gomez said the district will follow the student discipline matrix in determining punishment for the student.

He reiterated that students should "see something, say something,” and also “hear something, say something” if they are made aware of a potential threat to a school.

“You don’t need to see it. If you heard about it, tell us,” Gomez said. “Well, they’re doing that, which is wonderful.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NSB High student accused of using BB gun to threaten