NSB police looking to identify man suspected of 'brutally killing' a chicken on Flagler

New Smyrna Beach Police are looking for an individual who was caught on camera last week allegedly "brutally killing" a chicken near Flagler Avenue.

The incident happened Tuesday, July 25, at around 12:30 a.m. near the Peanuts Restaurant and Sports Bar at 421 Flagler Ave.

According to police, the individual "was captured on camera luring a chicken with food, then brutally killing the chicken by smashing it on the ground twice and then stomping on its head."

Police encourage anyone with information to call Sgt. Brian Morris at 386-424-2247.

Just last month, A DeLand man was charged with felony animal cruelty after police found a dead puppy and five other dogs who appeared to be looking for food in a filthy house.

In May, a Daytona Beach man was sentenced to 18 years in prison after he was convicted of dogfighting and animal cruelty charges.

