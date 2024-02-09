NSB Police release example photos of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

Police released Friday example photos of the vehicle possibly involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man on a motorized bicycle in New Smyrna Beach.

Police described the possible suspect vehicle as a 2004 to 2008 Ford F-150 pickup truck or Ford Expedition SUV, according to the release.

“The vehicle should have front-end damage consistent with the crash,” the release stated.

A 39-year-old man was killed in the crash when his motorized bicycle was struck sometime between 8:15 p.m. Wednesday and 6:50 a.m. Thursday, police said.

The man was found in a ditch in the 3400 block of State Road 44.

The driver of the vehicle suspected of hitting him fled, said New Smyrna Beach police Deputy Chief Christopher Kirk.

A traffic homicide investigation is underway and police are asking anyone with information to contact New Smyrna Beach police Officer Scott Riera at 386-424-7791 or sriera@cityofnsb.com.

Tipsters may also contact CrimeStoppers anonymously by calling 888-277-TIPS (8477). Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: New Smyrna Beach Police release photos of possible suspect vehicle