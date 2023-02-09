NSB woman accused of killing terminally ill husband in hospital requests bail

A defense attorney is requesting a "reasonable bail" for a 76-year-old former teacher who is being held without bond on a first-degree murder charge in the killing of her terminally ill husband, according to court documents.

Ellen Gilland, of New Smyrna Beach, has been held at the Volusia County Branch Jail since Jan. 21, when she fatally shot her 77-year-old husband, Jerry, in his room at AdventHealth hospital in Daytona Beach, according to police.

Gilland’s defense attorneys, Matthew Ferry and Warren Lindsey, filed a motion Wednesday asking Circuit Judge Karen Foxman to set reasonable bail and conditions of release for Gilland, stating a psychiatrist did not find her to be a risk to herself or the community.

In addition to first-degree murder, Gilland was also charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The motion states that Gilland and her husband were “happily married” for 53 years. They lived in Central Florida for more than 60 years, the document states.

Gilland had no prior criminal record. She graduated from Rollins College and received her master’s degree from Nova Southeastern University, according to the motion.

Before retiring, Gilland was a teacher in Volusia and Lake counties, the motion states. The motion does not specify whether she taught for the Volusia County School District. The News-Journal has requested information from the school district.

A psychiatrist, Dr. Jeffrey A. Danziger, evaluated Gilland on Feb. 5 and stated that his “professional opinion is that Ms. Gilland does not currently represent a heightened risk of harm to herself or to the community if she were to be released on bond,” the motion states.

Gilland agrees to be at all required court appearances and abide by conditions set by the court, the motion states.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said at a press conference following the incident that investigators believe the couple planned the shooting about three weeks earlier.

He said Gilland’s terminally ill husband intended to fire the handgun himself but “did not have the strength,” Young said, “so she had to carry it out for him.”

Gilland had planned to turn the gun on herself, but was unable to go through with it, he added.

According to a report, Gilland kept the .38 revolver pointed at the hospital room door while talking with officers outside. The 3.5-hour standoff ended when SWAT team officers used a flash-bang device to distract Gilland and entered the room, the report stated. Officers tased Gilland who then fired a shot, striking the ceiling, the report stated. Gilland then dropped the gun and was arrested, according to the report.

