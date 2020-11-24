NSR Report: Satellite Data to Generate Downstream Value of $20.7 Billion in Next Decade

Satellite Big Data Analytics Growth Remains Driven by EO and M2M/IoT Use Cases

Cambridge, Mass., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSR’s Big Data Analytics via Satellite, 4th Edition report, published today, finds continued growth for downstream Big Data applications through the next decade. NSR sees this growth driven by applications built on Earth Observation and M2M/IoT satcom data across multiple market verticals. Despite market downturns in specific verticals and the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Data analytics via satellite will generate close to $20.7 billion in cumulative revenues by 2029.

The revenue generated from various applications developed using Earth Observation satellite imagery is expected to grow to nearly $2.2 billion by 2029. “Downstream data analytics in the satellite industry is a highly fragmented market, with a value chain that continues to morph, as players try to find their niche and provide solutions to different stakeholders,” states Shivaprakash Muruganandham, NSR Senior Analyst and report author.

M2M and IoT communications via satellite will continue to drive the more mature markets of transportation (both land and maritime) and government and military applications. “This demand exists across verticals, whether in fleet management solutions, financial indicators, competitive intelligence or business operation tools. The market is far from done with squeezing maximum value out of bits from space,” he adds.

While the COVID-19 pandemic impacted many industries negatively, the demand for remote sensing and geospatial analytics was minimally impacted, even enjoying a slight boost in the early months of 2020 as pandemic-related concerns and travel restrictions drove this demand across verticals. Growth in the Enterprise Services market vertical is expected to outpace all other verticals, as newer datasets with improved resolution and cadence come online.

Market consolidation will continue, as incumbents and startups alike roll out newer applications. NSR has already stated that the line between EO and M2M/IoT data applications is expected to blur. This trend is further boosted by the growing virtualization of satellite networks, as software-defined systems become more prevalent, further boosting the interoperability and providing smoother data pipelines.

Overall, satellite big data analytics will reach $3.5 billion in annual revenue opportunity in 2029, with 65% from EO applications and the rest, driven by M2M/IoT satcom applications. While North America’s presence as an established market continues through the decade, other regions are expected to grow in their adoption of satellite big data services too.

About the Report
NSR’s Big Data Analytics via Satellite, 4th Edition is built on NSR’s research in the EO and M2M/IoT satellite markets, alongside an understanding of newer trends in big data analytics. With coverage of vertical markets ranging from Transportation to Weather & Environment, it provides a comprehensive analysis of the growth opportunity across regions, delving into key verticals that account for nearly 80% of this opportunity.

For additional information on this report, including a full table of contents, list of exhibits and executive summary, please visit www.nsr.com or call NSR at +1-617-674-7743.

Companies and Organizations Mentioned in BDvS4
Aeris, Airbus, Amazon, Bird-i, BlackSky, Bosch, CloudEO, Cloudera, Descartes Labs, ESRI, ExactEarth, GHGSat, Google, HawkEye 360, Honeywell, IBM, iDirect, Indigo, Integrasys, Kleos Space, Kratos, Maxar, Omnitracs, Orbcomm, Orbital Insights, Planet, Rezatec, RigNet, SatSure, SAP, Savi, Spire, TellusLabs, Ursa Space, and VanderSat.

About NSR
NSR is the leading global market research and consulting firm focused on the satellite and space sectors. NSR’s global team, unparalleled coverage, and anticipation of trends with a higher degree of confidence and precision than the competition is the cornerstone of all NSR offerings. First to market coverage and a transparent, dependable approach sets NSR apart as the key provider of critical insight to the satellite and space industries. Contact us at info@nsr.com to discuss how we can assist your business.

PRESS CONTACT:
Kristen Kloster-Grady
KKloster@NSR.com


