Costco, Kmart, Aldi and Priceline among new Covid exposure sites

NSW Health has added more retail venues to the growing list of exposure sites as the Sydney outbreak spreads.

NSW recorded 97 new cases on Wednesday, as the city's Covid lockdown was extended until July 30.

Priceline in Wetherill Park is among the new exposure sites listed by NSW Health. Source: Getty

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result:

Ampol Foodary in Rosbery from 2.30pm - 2.45pm on Monday, July 12

Strawberry Hills Post Shop in Redfern from 1pm to 2:30pm on July 8

Sunshine One in Fairfield from 10:40am to 11:10am on July 9

TrueScan Radiology in Cabramatta from 11am to 1pm on July 13

Cabramatta Medical and Dental Clinic from 10:30am to 11:30am on July 13

Anyone who attended these venues at the times listed is a casual contact and must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received:

Lakeland Take Away in Chipping Norton from 2.55pm – 3.05pm on Wednesday, July 7

Priceline Wetherill Park in Wetherill Park from 1pm - 2pm on Saturday, July 10

Aldi Carlton in Carlton from 2.10pm - 3pm on Friday, July 9

Elias Pharmacy in Fairfield from 3.30pm to 3.35pm on Thursday, July 8

BP Express Northbound in Marulan North from 5pm - 5.30pm on Saturday, July 10

KFC Fairfield in Fairfield from 3pm to 8.30pm on Friday, July 6, 4pm to 8.30pm on Saturday, July 10 and 4pm to 8:30pm on Saturday, July 11.

Ezy Mart in Bondi Junction from 11.50am to 12.20pm on Friday, July 9.

Costco Wholesale in Casula from 12.50pm to 2pm on Wednesday, July 7

Kmart, Fairfield Shopping Centre in Fairfield from 2.05pm to 2.15pm on Friday, July 9

Fairfield Forum Pharmacy in Fairfield from 1.45pm t0 2.05pm on Friday, July 9

Valentino Place residential apartment complex in Rosebery all day, every day from July 8 tp July 12

Sadaqat Supermarket in Merrylands from 4pm to 7pm on July 8

Adam's Kebabs and Pizza-Pide in Hurstville from 2am to 2:20am on July 9

Coles North Rocks from 10am to 10:40am on July 9

7-Eleven in Fairfield Heights from 10:15am to 10:30am on July 9

Red Lea Chicken in Fairfield from 10:20am to 10:50am on July 9

Bunnings in Bonnyrigg from 10:45am to 12:00pm on July 9

Woolworths in Fairfield Heights from 11:10am to 11:40am on July 9 and from 9:35pm to 10pm on July 10

Aldi Waterloo from 9:30am to 10am on July 10

Starbucks Westfield Hurstville from 8am to 8:10am on July 7, 12pm to 12:05pm on July 10 and 12:10pm to 12:15pm on July 11

Coles Fairfield from 2pm to 3pm on July 10

Woolworths in Merrylands from 2:15pm to 3:45pm on July 10

Fruitmania in Fairfield 3pm to 4pm on July 10

Meat Market in Fairfield from 3pm to 4pm on July 10

Woolworths in Wetherill Park from 4:15pm to 5:15pm on July 10

Woolworths in Fairfield Heights from 8pm to 8:25pm on July 11

Ampol Foodary in Punchbowl from 4:20pm to 4:35pm on July 12

Casual contacts are asked to continue to monitor for symptoms, and isolate and get tested immediately if any develop.

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed must monitor for symptoms and if they occur get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative result:

Paddy's Markets, Haymarket in Sydney from 11.50pm to 2.10pm on Saturday, July 10

Kmart, Westfield Bondi Junction in Bondi Junction from 3pm to 3.25pm on Saturday, July 10

Harris Farm Markets, Westfield Bondi Junction in Bondi Junction from 1.30pm to 4pm on Saturday, July 10

David Jones, Westfield Bondi Junction in Bondi Junction from 1.10pm to 1.30pm on Saturday, July 10

Bourke Street Bakery Barangaroo from 1:20pm to 1:35pm on July 6

5 Stars Nuts Supermarket in Yagoona from 5pm to 5:30pm on July 10

BWS in Bondi Junction from 3:45pm to 3:50pm on July 10

Woolworths Metro in Rosebery from 9am to 9:30am on July 10

Woolworths Riverwood from 3:30pm to 4:10pm on July 9

Butcher's Pantry in Panania from 2:25pm to 2:35pm on July 9

For a full list of casual contacts and other venues that have been added, visit the NSW Covid-19 case locations page.

