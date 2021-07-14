Costco, Kmart, Aldi and Priceline among new Covid exposure sites

Emily Lefroy
·4 min read

NSW Health has added more retail venues to the growing list of exposure sites as the Sydney outbreak spreads.

NSW recorded 97 new cases on Wednesday, as the city's Covid lockdown was extended until July 30.

A picture of the outside of a Priceline pharmacy on Oxford St in Sydney.
Priceline in Wetherill Park is among the new exposure sites listed by NSW Health. Source: Getty

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result:

  • Ampol Foodary in Rosbery from 2.30pm - 2.45pm on Monday, July 12

  • Strawberry Hills Post Shop in Redfern from 1pm to 2:30pm on July 8

  • Sunshine One in Fairfield from 10:40am to 11:10am on July 9

  • TrueScan Radiology in Cabramatta from 11am to 1pm on July 13

  • Cabramatta Medical and Dental Clinic from 10:30am to 11:30am on July 13

Anyone who attended these venues at the times listed is a casual contact and must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received:

  • Lakeland Take Away in Chipping Norton from 2.55pm – 3.05pm on Wednesday, July 7

  • Priceline Wetherill Park in Wetherill Park from 1pm - 2pm on Saturday, July 10

  • Aldi Carlton in Carlton from 2.10pm - 3pm on Friday, July 9

  • Elias Pharmacy in Fairfield from 3.30pm to 3.35pm on Thursday, July 8

  • BP Express Northbound in Marulan North from 5pm - 5.30pm on Saturday, July 10

  • KFC Fairfield in Fairfield from 3pm to 8.30pm on Friday, July 6, 4pm to 8.30pm on Saturday, July 10 and 4pm to 8:30pm on Saturday, July 11.

  • Ezy Mart in Bondi Junction from 11.50am to 12.20pm on Friday, July 9.

  • Costco Wholesale in Casula from 12.50pm to 2pm on Wednesday, July 7

  • Kmart, Fairfield Shopping Centre in Fairfield from 2.05pm to 2.15pm on Friday, July 9

  • Fairfield Forum Pharmacy in Fairfield from 1.45pm t0 2.05pm on Friday, July 9

  • Valentino Place residential apartment complex in Rosebery all day, every day from July 8 tp July 12

  • Sadaqat Supermarket in Merrylands from 4pm to 7pm on July 8

  • Adam's Kebabs and Pizza-Pide in Hurstville from 2am to 2:20am on July 9

  • Coles North Rocks from 10am to 10:40am on July 9

  • 7-Eleven in Fairfield Heights from 10:15am to 10:30am on July 9

  • Red Lea Chicken in Fairfield from 10:20am to 10:50am on July 9

  • Bunnings in Bonnyrigg from 10:45am to 12:00pm on July 9

  • Woolworths in Fairfield Heights from 11:10am to 11:40am on July 9 and from 9:35pm to 10pm on July 10

  • Aldi Waterloo from 9:30am to 10am on July 10

  • Starbucks Westfield Hurstville from 8am to 8:10am on July 7, 12pm to 12:05pm on July 10 and 12:10pm to 12:15pm on July 11

  • Coles Fairfield from 2pm to 3pm on July 10

  • Woolworths in Merrylands from 2:15pm to 3:45pm on July 10

  • Fruitmania in Fairfield 3pm to 4pm on July 10

  • Meat Market in Fairfield from 3pm to 4pm on July 10

  • Woolworths in Wetherill Park from 4:15pm to 5:15pm on July 10

  • Woolworths in Fairfield Heights from 8pm to 8:25pm on July 11

  • Ampol Foodary in Punchbowl from 4:20pm to 4:35pm on July 12

Casual contacts are asked to continue to monitor for symptoms, and isolate and get tested immediately if any develop.

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed must monitor for symptoms and if they occur get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative result:

  • Paddy's Markets, Haymarket in Sydney from 11.50pm to 2.10pm on Saturday, July 10

  • Kmart, Westfield Bondi Junction in Bondi Junction from 3pm to 3.25pm on Saturday, July 10

  • Harris Farm Markets, Westfield Bondi Junction in Bondi Junction from 1.30pm to 4pm on Saturday, July 10

  • David Jones, Westfield Bondi Junction in Bondi Junction from 1.10pm to 1.30pm on Saturday, July 10

  • Bourke Street Bakery Barangaroo from 1:20pm to 1:35pm on July 6

  • 5 Stars Nuts Supermarket in Yagoona from 5pm to 5:30pm on July 10

  • BWS in Bondi Junction from 3:45pm to 3:50pm on July 10

  • Woolworths Metro in Rosebery from 9am to 9:30am on July 10

  • Woolworths Riverwood from 3:30pm to 4:10pm on July 9

  • Butcher's Pantry in Panania from 2:25pm to 2:35pm on July 9

For a full list of casual contacts and other venues that have been added, visit the NSW Covid-19 case locations page.

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroomau@yahoonews.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and download the Yahoo News app from the App Store or Google Play.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Superspreader 'explosions' plague efforts to curb pandemic

    New coronavirus strains are a risk, but experts say human behavior and social interactions that lead to superspreader events remain the most serious threat.

  • 'Disappointed in Kavanaugh': New books on Trump offer behind-the-scenes looks at presidency

    A series of new books hitting bookshelves this month outline former President Donald Trump’s tumultuous final days in office, his compliment for Adolf Hitler and his disappointment with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

  • Hospitalizations rise again as delta variant spreads

    Dr. Dave Chokshi, commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down what's next for Americans as hospitalizations rise as the delta variant of COVID spreads.&nbsp;

  • Biden vowed to end the death penalty. Can he keep his promise?

    As a presidential candidate, Joe Biden vowed to work to end the death penalty at the federal level. Now, about halfway into his first year as president, death penalty opponents want him to follow through on his promise.

  • Pakistan bus blast kills 13 including Chinese; Beijing blames bomb

    PESHAWAR, Pakistan/BEIJING (Reuters) -A blast on a bus killed 13 people in north Pakistan on Wednesday, including nine Chinese nationals in what Beijing said was a bomb attack but Islamabad called a vehicle failure. Two Pakistani soldiers were also among the dead after the explosion sent the bus over a ravine, local government and police sources told Reuters. Chinese engineers and Pakistani construction workers have for several years been working on hydroelectric projects as part of Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative in the western province of Khyber-Paktunkhwa, where the blast occurred.

  • Delta variant's rise plunges Europe into uncertainty — and offers a warning to the U.S.

    The swift spread of the Delta variant across Europe has upended wishful thinking of a quick return to normal from the COVID-19 pandemic — and is offering a warning to the U.S.

  • The F.D.A. Just Issued A New Warning For The J&J COVID-19 Vaccine

    It's linked to a small number of Guillain-Barré cases, but experts say the benefits far outweigh the risk.

  • FDA issues warning on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine side effect

    Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine may pose a "small possible risk" of a rare but potentially dangerous neurological reaction, U.S. health officials said Monday.

  • With voting rights legislation stalled, Biden still isn't budging on the filibuster

    The White House defended the president’s position and said the decision was up to Senate Democrats.

  • Masih Alinejad: Iranians 'plotted to kidnap US, Canada and UK targets'

    New York-based Iranian-born journalist Masih Alinejad says she was targeted for abduction.

  • After vaccination burnout, Delta variant spurs countries to speed up shots

    The daily pace of COVID vaccinations has increased in about a dozen countries due to the arrival of the more contagious Delta variant and governments expanding their vaccination drives, a data analysis by Reuters found. Israel's rate of vaccinations has seen a sharp pickup. The Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Spain are all vaccinating at their fastest speed to date.

  • Pushing Beyond Sex Assault, Gillibrand Faces Resistance to Military Bill

    WASHINGTON — After years of resistance from Pentagon leaders, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., appeared to be nearing victory on a major change to how the military handles sexual assault cases. But her emphasis on the inclusion of all serious crimes in the measure as a matter of racial justice now threatens to weaken her support. Gillibrand’s push to remove commanders from decisions in the prosecution of sexual assault cases had gained bipartisan backing despite opposition from military leaders.

  • House Republicans post record fundraising ahead of 2022 race

    The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee last week announced that it had raised $14.4 million in June, bringing its second-quarter total to about $36.5 million — its best ever for that stretch. Democrats hold a razor-thin majority in the House, but Republicans have history on their side: The party that occupies the White House typically sees large losses in both the House and the Senate. GOP fundraising has also been bolstered by former President Donald Trump, whose name continues to dominate fundraising pleas for small-dollar contributions, even as he continues to spread lies about the 2020 election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

  • EURO 2020 star, free agent Donnarumma signs for PSG

    Donnarumma is a European champion and arguably the best goalkeeper in the world at 22 years old. A decent bit of business by PSG.

  • Drugs sold as helping burn fat and build muscle recalled. They might have a fatal flaw.

    Two compounded drugs, one marketed as helping boost growth hormone and another that’s supposed to help shed fat, have been recalled after the FDA found problems with the pharmacy producing them.

  • Deaths climb to 72 in South Africa riots after Zuma jailed

    The death toll climbed to 72 from rioting in South Africa on Tuesday, with many people trampled to death during looting at stores, as police and the military fired stun grenades and rubber bullets to try to halt the unrest set off by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. More than 1,200 people have been arrested in the lawlessness that has raged in poor areas of two provinces, where a community radio station was ransacked and forced off the air Tuesday and some COVID-19 vaccination centers were closed, disrupting urgently needed inoculations. Many of the deaths in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces occurred in chaotic stampedes as thousands of people stole food, electric appliances, liquor and clothing from stores, police Maj. Gen. Mathapelo Peters said in a statement Tuesday night.

  • TikTok is obsessed with whipped lemonade — here's how to make it

    Inspired by Dalgona coffee, now TikTok is obsessed with this whipped lemonade recipe.

  • Judge: Newsom can't be listed as Democrat on recall ballot

    A judge has ruled California Gov. Gavin Newsom can't put his Democratic Party affiliation on the ballot voters see when they decide whether to remove him

  • Living with COVID-19: Israel changes strategy as Delta variant hits

    Four weeks ago, Israel was celebrating a return to normal life in its battle with COVID-19. After a rapid vaccination drive that had driven down coronavirus infections and deaths, Israelis had stopped wearing face masks and abandoned all social-distancing rules. Then came the more infectious Delta variant, and a surge in cases that has forced Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to reimpose some COVID-19 restrictions and rethink strategy.

  • Skydance Partners with Jennifer Lopez for Rodgers & Hammerstein Originals

    The Rodgers and Hammerstein catalog might get a revamp as Jennifer Lopez partners with Skydance TV to create originals based on their musicals. The post Skydance Partners with Jennifer Lopez for Rodgers & Hammerstein Originals appeared first on Nerdist.