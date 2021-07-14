Costco, Kmart, Aldi and Priceline among new Covid exposure sites

NSW Health has added more retail venues to the growing list of exposure sites as the Sydney outbreak spreads.

NSW recorded 97 new cases on Wednesday, as the city's Covid lockdown was extended until July 30.

Priceline in Wetherill Park is among the new exposure sites listed by NSW Health. Source: Getty

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result:

Ampol Foodary in Rosbery from 2.30pm - 2.45pm on Monday, July 12

Anyone who attended these venues at the times listed is a casual contact and must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received:

Lakeland Take Away in Chipping Norton from 2.55pm – 3.05pm on Wednesday, July 7

Priceline Wetherill Park in Wetherill Park from 1pm - 2pm on Saturday, July 10

Aldi Carlton in Carlton from 2.10pm - 3pm on Friday, July 9

Elias Pharmacy in Fairfield from 3.30pm to 3.35pm on Thursday, July 8

BP Express Northbound in Marulan North from 5pm - 5.30pm on Saturday, July 10

KFC Fairfield in Fairfield from 3pm to 8.30pm on Friday, July 6, 4pm to 8.30pm on Saturday, July 10 and 4pm to 8:30pm on Saturday, July 11.

Ezy Mart in Bondi Junction from 11.50am to 12.20pm on Friday, July 9.

Cosco Wholesale in Casula from 12.50pm to 2pm on Wednesday, July 7

Kmart, Fairfield Shopping Centre in Fairfield from 2.05pm to 2.15pm on Friday, July 9

Fairfield Forum Pharmacy in Fairfield from 1.45pm t0 2.05pm on Friday, July 9

Casual contacts are asked to continue to monitor for symptoms, and isolate and get tested immediately if any develop.

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed must monitor for symptoms and if they occur get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative result:

Paddy's Markets, Haymarket in Sydney from 11.50pm to 2.10pm on Saturday, July 10

Kmart, Westfield Bondi Junction in Bondi Junction from 3pm to 3.25pm on Saturday, July 10

Harris Farm Markets, Westfield Bondi Junction in Bondi Junction from 1.30pm to 4pm on Saturday, July 10

David Jones, Westfield Bondi Junction in Bondi Junction from 1.10pm to 1.30pm on Saturday, July 10

For a full list of casual contacts and other venues that have been added, visit the NSW Covid-19 case locations page.

Story continues

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroomau@yahoonews.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and download the Yahoo News app from the App Store or Google Play.