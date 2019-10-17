NSYNC's Lance Bass surprises teachers who go above and beyond for their students originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Two educators who go above and beyond for their students were surprised live on "Good Morning America" Thursday by NSYNC's Lance Bass.

Frankie Johnson and Chantel Evans-Gatewood, history teachers at Wingfield High School in Jackson, Mississippi, dip into their own pockets to make sure kids have after school activities.

On Thursday morning, Johnson and Evans-Gatewood were surprised with a $15,000 check donated on behalf of the app Cameo.

"This is what I do it for," a tearful Johnson told "GMA." "Just to know that it [doesn't] go unnoticed is heartwarming. ... I'm speechless."

Evans-Gatewood said, "It's very rare that I don't have anything to say. Thank you guys. We love you so much."

Darren Dale is also a teacher at Wingfield. He grew up with Bass and told him about Evans-Gatewood and Johnson and the kindness they show their students.

"I was inspired by Darren," Bass told "GMA." "My mom's a teacher. I have a special place in my heart for teachers. He was explaining that teachers spend so much of their own money for their own classrooms so he started a #clearthelist."

Bass said he's cleared supply lists for over 100 classrooms so far.

Family members, students and colleagues spoke to "GMA" about how important Johnson and Evans-Gatewood are to the school.

"Miss Frankie Johnson -- she's a breath of fresh air," Wingfiled principal Roderick Smith told "GMA." "Anytime you're down she'll put a smile on your face."

Students said Johnson is a lifeline for some of her students and is always motivating the kids to do more.

"I used to be a bad student and I got into like a lot of trouble," one girl said. "Miss Johnson was a helpful teacher. She put me in the right direction."

Johnson's son Semaje told "GMA," "My mother feels that just because you feel like the students are unteachable, she can prove to you wrong."

As for Evans-Gatewood, her generosity doesn't stop at graduation. She's given former students rides to work and has provided money for food.

She also organizes assemblies celebrating Black History Month on her own dime.

"[I]f you took a class and she knows you, will always be her baby," a student of Evans-Gatewood's told "GMA."

Johnson and Evans-Gatewood, who also lead art programs at Wingfield, said they plan on using the $15,00 donation towards books, uniforms and costumes and props for the drama department.