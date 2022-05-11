NT man leads police on chase

May 11—A North Tonawanda man is in custody after leading police on a chase from the Town of Royalton to the Town of Lewiston Monday.

The pursuit began shortly after 8:45 a.m. following the report of a stolen white Ford pickup from a Hartland residence. The pickup was spotted on Hollenbeck Road in the Town of Royalton where deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended on Lower Mount Road near Bond Lake in the Town of Lewiston after the pickup "became immobilized."

According to the Sheriff's Office, Robert M. Smith, 34, of North Tonawanda, was apprehended by deputies but broke free and attempted to enter sheriff's office unmarked vehicle to flee the scene. A taser was used to subdue him.

Smith was found to have multiple warrants issued for failing to appear in court. He is being charged with grand larceny, driving while ability impaired by drugs, felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, resisting arrest and multiple vehicle and traffic infractions.

According to the sheriff's office, Smith was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning but was uncooperative. He was scheduled to appear again Tuesday evening.

Additional charges may be forthcoming depending on the results of an investigation by the sheriff's Criminal Investigation Bureau.