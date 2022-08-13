NT police investigating woman's death on railroad bridge

Aug. 13—North Tonawanda police are investigating a death on the railroad bridge at Sweeney and Oliver streets Friday night.

Police officials said they were called to the area about 8:30 p.m. for a report of a woman that had fallen from an unknown height, landed on the railroad bridge deck and may have been struck by a train.

Train traffic was halted in the area while police, members of the NT Fire Department and Twin City Ambulance worked to recover the body of the 37-year-old woman. Police said she had suffered multiple blunt force injuries but it did not appear sh had been struck by a train.

Police said numerous witnesses were brought to police headquarters to provide statements on the incident and what may have led to the woman falling.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with security cameras in the area or that may have witnesses something to contact detectives at 716-692-4312.