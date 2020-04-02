NterOne Announces Invitation into the Cisco DSI Partner Program

NterOne Announces Invitation into the Cisco Digital Solutions Integrators (DSI) Partner Program

RESTON, Va., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NterOne Corporation is pleased to announce an invitation from Cisco to join the DSI Partner Program. This exclusive program and designation are only held by a limited number of partners globally. "We are extremely honored Cisco has selected NterOne to be a part of this elite group of partners who are here to make a true business impact in the channel and beyond," said Dennis Ruff, Vice President of Services at NterOne. "Our technology focus in data center, enterprise networking, security, multi-domain, collaboration, and custom software integrations, combined with our global engineering teams make NterOne a great fit for this digital transformation aligned program."

(PRNewsfoto/NterOne) More

Delivering business outcomes for enterprise and IT buyers requires a new approach, new capabilities, and new relationships. It also calls for an entirely new business solutions practice. Cisco Digital Systems Integrators (DSIs) represent that new business practice.

Specializing in in digital solutions, DSIs know how to integrate digital capabilities across all business operations—And they are experts at driving those conversations with customers.DSIs can break IT infrastructure into easily identified layers, allowing executives to easily determine costs and implementation timeframes, while permitting IT technical staff to evaluate their recommendations.

With multiple company owned and operated data centers, and a history of taking new technology and successfully running with it, NterOne is uniquely qualified to be a DSI Partner. NterOne was the first Cisco Partner to design, develop, and deliver SD-WAN Partner enablement trainings and workshops. The company has maintained in-house SDA labs since the first versions of the DNA Center and has seen the product evolution. NterOne is also one of the first buyers of ACI technology for Cisco and, since the very first version, has had in-house labs and training resources developed internally. With its dedicated software development and DevOps team, NterOne developed its own CRM and other important business tools, and has developed and implemented custom software solutions leveraging Cisco APIs to produce business outcomes for many years now.

About NterOne Corporation:

For over a decade, NterOne Corporation has been helping people reinvent themselves. As a global IT training, software, consulting, and solutions provider, NterOne Corporation has a strategic focus on Virtualization, Cloud, IoT, Security, Big Data Analytics, Wireless, Collaboration, Software-defined solutions, Enterprise Networking, Service Provider, Data Center, and multi-vendor integrated Cisco infrastructure platforms. Visit www.NterOne.com to find out more.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nterone-announces-invitation-into-the-cisco-dsi-partner-program-301032956.html

SOURCE NterOne