NTIA changes policy following bipartisan Pfluger letter supporting rural broadband

Nov. 1—WASHINGTON, Dc. — Following a recent bitpartisan letter led by Representative August Pfluger (TX-11) and Representative Debbie Dingell (MI-06), the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) on Wednesday announced a policy change to allow for increased broadband investment and expansion in rural areas. In the letter, Pfluger and Dingell led 16 of their colleagues in expressing concerns regarding the implementation of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program.

In the letter, the Members note that the $42.45 billion BEAD program represents a crucial opportunity to bridge the digital divide in the United States. However, the requirement for broadband providers to obtain an irrevocable letter of credit has raised significant concerns as the eligibility criteria pose a substantial financial burden for smaller broadband providers. Providers in many states across the U.S. may face challenges in meeting this up-front capital requirement which may result in reduced broadband investment and expansion in rural areas.

"Many of the small and even mid-size providers in our states do not have this excess capital readily available," the Members write. "Indeed, these financial demands could also reduce broadband investment by even the largest broadband providers in our states as they would have to divert funds from ongoing network deployment. While stringent accountability measures should be included to mitigate irresponsible spending, there should not be requirements that undermine the goals of this program."

In light of these concerns, the lawmakers requested that the NTIA reconsider the letter of credit requirement and explore alternative approaches to prudential risk management. They emphasized the importance of ensuring that providers can responsibly participate in the BEAD program, without compromising its goals or leaving millions of Americans without broadband access.

"To truly make BEAD a success in our states, we ask that you find alternatives to the letter of credit that will protect government funds and provide equal footing for all providers to ensure grant compliance without burdening providers seeking to deploy new networks."

The letter was led by Representatives August Pfluger (TX-11) and Debbie Dingell (MI-06) and cosigned by Representatives Earl L. "Buddy" Carter (GA-1), Ann McLane Kuster (NH-2), Tim Walberg (MI-05), Becca Balint (VT-At Large), Richard Hudson (NC-09), Abigail Spanberger (VA-07), John Joyce (PA-13), Darren Soto (FL-09), Randy K. Weber (TX-14), Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5), Troy Balderson (OH-12), Mike Ezell (MS-4), David Kustoff (TN-8), Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03), Michael Waltz (FL-6), and Marc Molinaro (NY-19).

Read the full letter here.