NTN Buzztime (NYSEMKT:NTN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NTN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is NTN Buzztime's Debt?

As you can see below, NTN Buzztime had US$3.32m of debt at June 2019, down from US$4.97m a year prior. On the flip side, it has US$2.73m in cash leading to net debt of about US$591.0k.

How Strong Is NTN Buzztime's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, NTN Buzztime had liabilities of US$3.57m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$5.40m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$2.73m in cash and US$740.0k in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$5.51m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since NTN Buzztime has a market capitalization of US$9.48m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

NTN Buzztime has a very low debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.19 so it is strange to see weak interest coverage, with last year's EBIT being only 1.8 times the interest expense. So while we're not necessarily alarmed we think that its debt is far from trivial. Notably, NTN Buzztime made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of US$608k in the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since NTN Buzztime will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is backed by free cash flow. Over the last year, NTN Buzztime actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.