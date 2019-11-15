NTPC (NSE:NTPC) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that NTPC Limited (NSE:NTPC) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does NTPC Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that NTPC had ₹1.68t in debt in September 2019; about the same as the year before. However, it does have ₹138.4b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about ₹1.54t.

How Strong Is NTPC's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that NTPC had liabilities of ₹640.1b due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹1.60t due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹138.4b as well as receivables valued at ₹219.7b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ₹1.88t more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the ₹1.17t company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet." So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, NTPC would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

NTPC has a rather high debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.9 which suggests a meaningful debt load. However, its interest coverage of 3.0 is reasonably strong, which is a good sign. The good news is that NTPC improved its EBIT by 9.6% over the last twelve months, thus gradually reducing its debt levels relative to its earnings. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine NTPC's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, NTPC saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.