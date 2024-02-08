NTSB: Drivers went through Melbourne rail crossings, then were hit by Brightline trains

The National Transportation Safety Board has issued a preliminary report related to two fatal accidents that occurred two days apart in January, involving Brightline trains and motor vehicles at the same rail crossing in Melbourne.

In both cases, the NTSB found that the drivers of the vehicles went around the gates on W.H. Jackson Street just before their vehicles and trains collided.

The findings confirm the content of surveillance videos that widely circulated after the accidents.

The initial reports do not indicate any fault by the Brightline train engineers or the safety equipment at the crossings.

The NTSB said it is continuing its investigation, "with the intent of issuing safety recommendations to prevent similar events. Future investigative activity will focus on factors that address grade crossing safety.​"

Since the accidents, Brightline has installed flexible barriers, also known as delineators, between the traffic lanes at W.H. Jackson Street to prevent drivers from skirting the gates. Brightline also has focused on a rail safety public education campaign.

Officials investigate a Jan. 12 accident involving a Brightline train and a pickup truck at the W.H. Jackson St. rail crossing in Melbourne. The driver and passenger in the pickup truck died from injuries sustained in the crash.

In addition, a red light video camera system has been placed at the crossing as part of a partnership between Brightline and the Florida East Coast Railway Police Department. The camera system — the first in Brevard County — is designed to catch motorists illegally going through a rail crossing at a time a train is approaching.

Brightline operates 32 passenger trains a day between Orlando International Airport and Miami — 16 in each direction — that pass through 50 rail crossings in Brevard. Florida East Coast Railway operates freight service along the Brevard rail corridor and has jurisdiction over the corridor.

Brightline said it had no comment on the NTSB's preliminary findings, issued Thursday.

These are the NTSB findings:

Jan. 10 accident

The crash occurred about 2 p.m., when a 2008 Honda Element sport utility vehicle occupied by a driver and three passengers was traveling west on W.H. Jackson Street, a two-lane undivided roadway with a 30-mph speed limit.

Safety measures in place at the time at the the grade crossing included flashing lights, bells, crossbucks, and gates for vehicles and pedestrians. The rail line consisted of two main tracks, located west of the intersection of W. H. Jackson Street and South Harbor City Boulevard.

According to preliminary evidence, the SUV approached the grade crossing, drove around a vehicle that was stopped at the stop line behind the fully lowered crossing gate, then drove around the lowered gate, entering the grade crossing.

The SUV struck the lead car of a Brightline passenger train, which was traveling north at about 68 mph on the west main track.

The driver of the SUV died from injuries sustained in the crash, and the passengers were seriously injured.

Jan. 12 accident

About 12:51 p.m., a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck, occupied by a driver and one passenger, was traveling west on W. H. Jackson Street.

According to preliminary evidence, the pickup truck approached a railroad grade crossing. As the pickup truck reached the grade crossing, the grade crossing the gates already had lowered, and the flashing lights and bells were on.

The pickup truck drove around the lowered gate and entered the grade crossing.

At the same time, a southbound Brightline passenger train was traveling about 78 mph on the east main rail, entered the grade crossing, and struck the pickup truck.

The driver and passenger in the pickup truck died from injuries sustained in the crash.

