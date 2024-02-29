NTSB: Fatal Goodyear bicycle crash not caused by faulty brakes or steering wheel

A crash investigative report from the National Transportation Safety Board found there were no issues with the steering wheel in a February 2023 bike crash in Goodyear that killed two and injured another 19 cyclists.

During a ride organized by local bike group West Valley Cycle, 26-year-old Pedro Quintana-Lujan crashed his truck into the group of cyclists, killing Karen Malisa, 61, and David Kero, 65. At the time, Quintana-Lujan told police that his steering wheel had locked.

In November, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office concluded that there wasn't enough evidence to pursue a felony conviction, passing the case back to the Goodyear City Prosecutor. Consequently, Quintana-Lujan will avoid facing felony charges.

But NTSB investigators concluded the steering wheel was functional.

According to the NTSB report, which was completed earlier this month, investigators saw a mechanic drive the pickup without issues with the steering wheel or brakes.

The steering system was also functional, with no damage found. All the tires were also inspected, and there were no issues found with any of them.

According to the report, a March 31 inspection from the Arizona Department of Public Safety also found the truck was safe to drive prior to the crash.

