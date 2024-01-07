NTSB to hold 2nd Alaska Air briefing Sunday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a full day of investigation, the NTSB will hold another press conference Sunday evening regarding the accident on-board an Alaska Airlines flight, forcing a return to Portland Friday night.

The press conference with NTSB Chair Jessica Homendy is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and will be livestreamed on KOIN.com

The Boeing 737 Max 9 with 171 passengers and 6 crew lost a door at 16,000 feet shortly after takeoff. The door that blew off Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 is believed to be around Barnes Road near Hwy 217 and the Cedar Hills neighborhood.

A search began in that area Sunday. Since the NTSB has now assumed the lead role in the investigation, anyone who spots anything is urged to email: witness@ntsb.gov

As the investigation begins with other parties including the FAA, Boeing, Alaska Airlines and the pilot and flight attendants associations, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said their focus — at this time — is this particular aircraft.

Alaska Airlines again grounded all of its Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners on Sunday after federal officials indicated further maintenance might be required to assure that another inflight blowout like the one that damaged one of its planes doesn’t happen again.

The airline had returned 18 of its 65 737 Max 9 aircraft to service Saturday following inspections that came less than 24 hours after a portion of one plane’s fuselage blew out three miles above Oregon on Friday night. The depressurized plane returned safely to Portland International Airport with no serious injuries.

The airline said in a statement that the decision was made after receiving a notice from the Federal Aviation Administration that additional work might be needed. Other versions of the 737 are not affected.

