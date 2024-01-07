NTSB to hold press briefing on Alaska Air blown door

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Federal transportation officials will hold a press conference Saturday night after an Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency return landing on Friday evening when a door on the plane blew out mid-air shortly after takeoff.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy will begin the press briefing at 8 p.m. It will be streamed on KOIN.com

Shortly after takeoff from Portland to Ontario, California, Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 lost a door mid-cabin at 16,000 feet. The pilot requested an emergency landing back at PDX, and safely landed the plane around 5:30 p.m.

The flight included 171 passengers and six crew members, Alaska Airlines officials confirmed to KOIN 6 News. No serious injuries were reported.

The FAA’s statement, released on Saturday afternoon, said an Emergency Airworthiness Directive or EAD would be released. These directives are issued “when an unsafe condition exists that requires immediate action by an owner/operator,” according to the agency.



The Associated Press reports the plane involved in Friday’s incident is brand-new — it began carrying passengers in November and has made only 145 flights, according to Flightradar24, a flight-tracking service.

