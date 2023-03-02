NTSB: Key tank car part melted after Ohio train derailment

28
JOSH FUNK
·4 min read

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The fire that erupted after last month's train derailment in Ohio melted a key part of the tank cars filled with toxic chemicals, so federal officials warned railcar owners Thursday to check their fleets for similar flaws.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday that investigators determined the aluminum covers over the pressure relief valves on three of the five tank cars carrying vinyl chloride melted and that some of the metal was found around the valves.

The NTSB said melted aluminum may have degraded the performance of the valves and kept them from releasing some of the flammable gas to relieve pressure inside the tank cars. Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw has said the failure of the valves was part of why officials decided to breach the cars and burn off the vinyl chloride. The resulting toxic fire prompted the evacuation of half the town of East Palestine, Ohio, and the surrounding area near the Pennsylvania border.

Shaw said the railroad agreed with all the officials responding to the Feb. 3 derailment that venting the hazardous materials cars was the best way to prevent a disastrous explosion.

“The factors on the ground at that time were that the safety valves on the rail cars had failed and the temperatures inside the railcars were heating up," Shaw said. “So, our independent expert was extremely concerned about a catastrophic uncontrolled explosion that would shoot shrapnel and hazardous gas throughout this populated community.”

The Environmental Protection Agency, meanwhile, said on Thursday it was ordering Norfolk Southern to begin testing for dioxins, toxic chemical compounds that can stay in the environment for long periods of time.

Testing so far by the EPA for “indicator chemicals” has suggested there’s a low chance that dioxins were released from the derailment, the agency said.

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration sent an urgent safety warning out to tank car owners Thursday saying they should check how many of their cars have aluminum covers over the valves like the ones that melted after the Ohio derailment. The agency said car owners should consider switching to steel covers, which is now the industry standard on new tank cars because steel is less likely to melt.

It's not clear how many tank cars in use might have aluminum valve covers. The cars with them involved in the derailment were all manufactured in the 1990s.

The derailment prompted many lingering concerns for the roughly 5,000 residents of East Palestine, even though state and federal officials say their tests haven't found any harmful levels of toxic chemicals in the air or water around the derailment. Residents will have another chance to ask questions about the derailment at a town hall meeting with officials and the railroad Thursday evening.

The NTSB has said that an overheating bearing likely caused the train to derail, sending 38 cars, including 11 containing hazardous materials, off the tracks. A trackside sensor detected the overheating bearing just before the derailment, but the crew didn't have enough time to stop the train.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has said he is focused making sure Norfolk Southern cleans up the mess while helping the town recover, and Shaw agreed to testify in Congress next week at a hearing about the derailment.

“We continue to hold Norfolk Southern accountable. Their railroad, their train, their responsibility,” DeWine said Wednesday. “We intend to continue to focus on the safety of the people of East Palestine every single day and we will continue that every single day.”

Already, members of Congress and the Biden administration have proposed many rail safety reforms, but Norfolk Southern and the other major freight railroads want to wait until after the NTSB completes its investigation a year or more from now to make any significant changes.

The Federal Railroad Administration said Wednesday that it plans to step up its inspections of the routes that carry the most hazardous materials. The agency has urged railroads to review the way they use and maintain the network of sensors along the tracks that are designed to catch problems like overheating bearings before a derailment.

The major freight railroads said Thursday that they would take one of the steps Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recommended and join a government program that runs a confidential hotline for employees to report safety concerns.

The Association of American Railroads said the major freight railroads plan to keep using their own internal safety reporting systems, and the trade group recommended several things they’d like to see changed about the Federal Railroad Administration hotline The railroads agreed to participate despite their reservations about how long it takes for tips to reach the railroads.

Recommended Stories

  • Ohio train derailment probe focuses on failed pressure valves on cars with toxic chemical

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The investigation into the Ohio train derailment has found that aluminum parts on three tank cars may have melted and caused pressure relief devices not to function, contributing to the release of toxic chemicals last month, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Thursday. The Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern-operated train in East Palestine, Ohio caused cars carrying toxic vinyl chloride and other hazardous chemicals to spill and catch fire.

  • Federal investigators have new concerns about equipment in East Palestine train derailment

    Despite current industry practice, three tank cars in the Ohio train derailment had aluminum covers that may have impacted their safety function.

  • A look at Norfolk Southern's Conway Yard in Beaver County

    As discussions of railroad safety continue, take a look at the trains in motion at the Norfolk Southern Conway Yard in Beaver County.

  • Biden backs bipartisan railway safety bill in aftermath of East Palestine derailment

    President Biden on Thursday threw his support behind a bipartisan bill that would tighten federal oversight of trains carrying hazardous materials in the aftermath of a derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that spilled toxic chemicals. “I applaud the bipartisan group of senators for proposing rail safety legislation that provides many of the solutions that my…

  • Jon Rahm continues his dominance and holds the early lead at Arnold Palmer

    In the opening round of the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jon Rahm came out swinging and posted a 7-under par 65 to take the early lead.

  • Watch | Larry Householder on taking the stand in his own defense: ‘I can’t wait.’

    Ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder enters the courthouse Wednesday. He is expected to take the stand in his own defense

  • How does Erie’s gun violence affect you? Time to speak up, together

    We want to know how the escalation in youth gun violence affects you. Please complete the survey at https://bit.ly/Eriegunviolencesurvey.

  • Why Sara Netanyahu's hair salon trip ended with riot police

    The scene signaled a grave national emergency — dozens of riot police charged through the streets of Tel Aviv as crowds of anti-government protesters howled and roared. The protesters’ Wednesday night siege of the beauty parlor, accompanied by chants of “shame, shame,” cast a spotlight on Sara Netanyahu, a divisive figure long been intertwined with her husband’s political career. Israelis have also accused Netanyahu, a former air hostess turned educational psychologist, of wielding undue influence over her husband, pressuring him over political appointments and policy issues.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is widely expected to launch a 2024 presidential bid. Meet the DeSantis family.

    Ron DeSantis, a likely GOP presidential candidate, is married to former newscaster Casey DeSantis. They have three young children.

  • Suspect leads deputies on chase, crashes at gas station in south Sacramento

    A driver is under arrest after he allegedly led deputies on a chase in south Sacramento, then crashed at a gas station early Thursday morning.

  • Data show domestic violence calls are especially dangerous for police officers

    The shooting that ended in the death of Chicago police officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso started with a call for help. The officer was initially responding to reports of domestic violence in Gage Park. It turns out, domestic disturbance calls claim an alarming number of officer's lives across the country.

  • Suspect in shooting that killed Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso had previous arrest

    In that previous arrest, the 18-year-old was offered "an alternative to traditional prosecution," due to his age and lack of any previous criminal record. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports.

  • Bruce Springsteen's 3 Kids: Everything to Know

    Get to know Bruce Springsteen’s three kids: Evan, Jessica and Samuel

  • Home-based cardiac rehabilitation may help people live longer

    Research Highlights: In a study of U.S. military veterans, researchers noted that participating in home-based cardiac rehabilitation was associated with a 36% lower risk of death compared to veterans who chose not to participate in cardiac...

  • This Dyson fan purifies, heats and cools — and it's $100 off for a limited time

    It does the work of three appliances and costs less than you'd pay for one. We like that math!

  • Alana Thompson's Boyfriend Arrested for DUI

    Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson was riding with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, when he was arrested on Tuesday, ET has confirmed. The 21-year-old was charged with five counts, including DUI and evading a police officer. Thompson and Carswell have been dating for over two years. Their relationship is chronicled on 'Mama June: Road to Redemption.'

  • Ohio Train Derailment: New report finds air toxic chemicals in the air

    Nearly a month after the train derailment in East Palestine, a new study finds that the toxins in the air could be more dangerous than previously believed. This comes as a bipartisan group of senators are working on legislation to prevent similar disasters in the future. Reporter Alexis McAdams has more.

  • Blackstone blocked investor withdrawals from $71 billion REIT in February

    Blackstone Inc said on Wednesday it had blocked investors from cashing out their investments at its $71 billion real estate income trust (BREIT) as the private equity firm continues to grapple with a flurry of redemption requests. BREIT said it fulfilled redemption requests of $1.4 billion in February, which represents only 35% of the approximately $3.9 billion in total withdrawal requests for the month, the firm said in a letter to investors.

  • Fed's Waller: if data stays hot, policy rate should go above 5.1%-5.4%

    Recent economic data showing an "excessively" strong labor market, robust consumer demand and stubbornly persistent price pressures calls into question the extent of progress the U.S. central bank has made on its inflation fight, Waller said. But, he added, "if those data reports continue to come in too hot, the policy target range will have to be raised this year even more to ensure that we do not lose the momentum that was in place before the data." After tightening policy aggressively last year to fight 40-year-high inflation, the Fed slowed the pace of interest-rate hikes in December and again last month, when it increased the benchmark by a quarter of a percentage point to the 4.50%-4.75% range.

  • At New Mexico St, a meltdown that runs beyond basketball

    Of all the troubling video made public over a year of crisis at New Mexico State – from the brawl involving basketball players to the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old, allegedly by one of those players, to the police interviews with the coach afterward – one 42-minute log of footage might best explain how the school is in the mess it is today. In that video, captured on police body cam, an officer is interviewing the university’s $500,000-a-year chancellor, Dan Arvizu, and his wife, Sheryl Arvizu. The officer had been called to the couple’s house to resolve a dispute that came out of Sheryl’s suspicion her husband was having an affair with a staff member at New Mexico State.