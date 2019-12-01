NTSB: Nine people killed, three injured in South Dakota plane crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities say nine people were killed Saturday afternoon after a plane crashed in South Dakota.

Peter Knudson with the National Transportation Safety Board said the Pilatus PC-12 had 12 people on board when it crashed at about 12:30 p.m., shortly after taking off from Chamberlain, about 140 miles west of Sioux Falls.

Nine people were killed in the crash and three were injured. The plane was bound for Idaho Falls, Idaho, Knudson said.

Theresa Maule Rossow, Brule County State's Attorney, said two children were among the fatalities. Three of the survivors were taken to Sioux Falls for treatment. Maule Rossow said their conditions were not being released at this time.

"The men and women of law enforcement, first responders and medical professionals should be commended in their heroic actions to rescue the victims in extreme weather conditions," Maule Rossow said.

According to the Pilatus website, the PC-12 can be flown by one pilot and carry up to 10 passengers.

Chamberlain and central south-central South Dakota were under a winter storm warning at the time of the plane crash.

The NWS said visibility was a half a mile with light winds reported at at the airport at 12:30 p.m. There have no snowfall totals reported for Chamberlain, but Gregory, which is south of Chamberlain, reported 8 inches of snow as of 2 p.m., the NWS said.

Interstate 90 has been closed all day from the Wyoming border to Chamberlain.

