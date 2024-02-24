NTSB releases preliminary report after deadly helicopter crash near Nevada-California border

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) officials released a preliminary report on a helicopter crash near the Nevada-California border that left six people dead.

It occurred on Feb. 9, shortly after 10 p.m., near Halloran Springs, California.

The crash killed two pilots and four passengers on board. Several witnesses who were driving along the I-15, called 911 to report observing a “fireball,” the report stated.

Tail fin and fenestron image at the crash site near Halloran Spring, California (Credit: NTSB)

The NTSB’s report showed the helicopter initially left shortly after 6 p.m. at the Bob Hope Airport in Burbank, California, and made a stop in Palm Springs before taking off for Boulder City, Nevada a couple of hours later “under visual flight rules.”

After circling back through San Bernardino and following a path along I-15, tracking data was lost near Barstow, according to the report.

NTSB report image at crash site near Halloran Spring, California (NTSB)

The crash happened a short time later. Witnesses said weather conditions were “not good” at the time and described a rain and snow mix falling, according to the report. The accident site was located by police shortly after 11:30 p.m.

The NTSB’s full report on the deadly crash can be found below.

NTSB Report of deadly helicopter crash near Hallaron, CADownload

