NTSB releases report on crash that killed six Tuscarawas Valley School District residents

COLUMBUS − The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on the Nov. 14 crash in Licking County that claimed the lives of six people from the Tuscarawas Valley School District.

The six who died were senior John W. Mosley, 18, of Mineral City; senior Jeffrey D. Worrell, 18, of Bolivar; sophomore Katelyn N. Owens, 15, of Mineral City; high school teacher Dave Kennat, 56, of Navarre; parent chaperone Kristy Gaynor, 39, of Zoar; and parent chaperone Shannon Wigfield, 45, of Bolivar, who was a teacher at Buckeye Career Center.

Crosses were placed along a fence at Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools last month to remember those who were killed in bus crash on Nov. 18. They were students John Mosley, Jeffrey Worrell and sophomore Katelyn Owens; high school teacher Dave Kennat; and parent chaperones Kristy Gaynor and Shannon Wigfield, who was a teacher at Buckeye Career Center.

The report was released Thursday, and is much the same as the Ohio Highway Patrol's report regarding the crash.

According to the NTSB report, a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia truck-tractor in combination with a 2017 Strickland semitrailer (combination vehicle), operated by Mid-State Systems Inc., was traveling west in the right lane of I-70 near Etna, in Licking County.

Traffic was backed up on the interstate due to a previous crash. The semi truck did not slow down and struck the rear of a 2015 Nissan Murano, occupied by Kennat, Gaynor and Wigfield, which was traveling west in the right lane as it slowed for the backed-up traffic, the report said. The three were headed to the Ohio School Boards Association conference in Columbus, where the Tuscarawas Valley band was to perform.

Chain reaction crash

The truck ran over the Nissan and collided with the rear of a 2009 Van Hool motorcoach occupied by the driver and 54 passengers, members of the Tusky Valley band. The motorcoach struck the rear of a 2006 Toyota Highlander, which rotated counterclockwise while travelling forward.

The Toyota then struck the left side of a 2014 Volvo combination vehicle before coming to rest in the left westbound lane. As the motorcoach continued traveling forward it also struck the rear of the semitrailer attached to the 2014 Volvo combination vehicle, the report said.

The report concluded: "All aspects of the crash remain under investigation while the NTSB determines the probable cause, with the intent of issuing safety recommendations to prevent similar events. "

Those involved in the NTSB investigation included ​Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Department of Transportation, Public Utilities Commission of Ohio and Daimler Trucks North America.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: NTSB releases report on fatal Ohio bus crash that killed six Nov. 14