NTSB report says chopper that left Fort Myers before Miami crash spun out of control

About a month after a father and his daughter in a helicopteer crashed in a Miami canal after they took off from Fort Myers, authorities have released new details, including the reason for their trip to Southwest Florida.

Following the crash, Miami-Dade Police identified the victims as Clement Zanzuri, 71, who died, and Jordan Ann Zanzuri, 27. According to an incident report, police said they saw Jordan Ann Zanzuri coming out of the water; she advised her father was with her in the helicopter and didn't resurface.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue divers, along with several tactical units, responded to the scene and recovered Clement Zanzuri, who was submerged.

The Hughes 369 helicopter took off from Page Field Airport, in Fort Myers, before it crashed west of Miami Executive Airport around 1:50 p.m. Dec. 27.

Victims ID'ed: Father-daughter victims identified in helicopter crash of flight that came from Fort Myers

A preliminary incident report released Friday by the National Transportation Safety Board revealed the daughter told investigators the reason for their same-day trip to Fort Myers was to drop off her brother in Fort Myers.

Federal authorities said the Zanzuris arrived at the Fort Myers airport with no issues and were on the ground for about 30 minutes before they began their return to Miami.

According to the report, Jordan Ann Zanzuri told investigators the return flight was normal and she didn't notice anything out of the ordinary until they were about 2 miles away from their destination, the Miami airport, authorities said.

She reported the chopper yawed to the right and began spinning out of control.

The helicopter then hit the water and her door opened, according to the report. Authorities found the helicopter about 20 feet beneath the surface.

Investigators said the chopper impacted the water in a near-vertical descent, resulting in damage to the bottom of the helicopter. The tail boom was fractured forward of the vertical stabilizer and was in the canal about 450 feet from the main wreckage.

Federal authorities said the main-rotor blades exhibited deformation, and the upper and lower skins had splayed open at the tip end at the trailing edge of one blade.

The report indicates the chopper didn't explode.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: NTSB: Chopper spun out of control before crashing near Miami airport