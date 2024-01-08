NTSB searching for door plug that blew off Alaska Airlines flight
A Portland teacher found the missing door plug from the Alaska Airlines flight in his backyard.
An Alaska Airlines flight heading from Portland, Oregon to Ontario, California had to make an emergency landing Friday night when a piece of the Boeing 737 Max 9's cabin blew out at around 16,000 feet. There were no major injuries. The FAA has now grounded about 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 planes for safety inspections.
