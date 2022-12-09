Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 6.7% this week, taking one-year losses to 61%

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And there's no doubt that Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) stock has had a really bad year. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 61%. Nu Holdings may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Furthermore, it's down 24% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Since Nu Holdings has shed US$1.4b from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Nu Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Nu Holdings saw its revenue grow by 117%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 61%. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. We'd definitely consider it a positive if the company is trending towards profitability. If you can see that happening, then perhaps consider adding this stock to your watchlist.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Nu Holdings is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Nu Holdings shareholders are happy with the loss of 61% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 18%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 24% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

