Nuance AI Marketplace Accelerates AI Adoption for Radiologists to Improve Patient Outcomes and Reduce Burnout

Leveraging the widespread deployment of Nuance's PowerScribe reporting solution and PowerShare Network, the AI Marketplace facilitates the seamless utilization of AI for diagnostic imaging by providing the nation's largest two-sided network for imaging AI

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) virtual annual meeting this week, Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) announced that the Nuance® AI Marketplace for Diagnostic Imaging is accelerating AI adoption for radiologists at leading US healthcare systems. By leveraging the unmatched scale of Nuance's diagnostic imaging platforms, the AI Marketplace offers commercial diagnostic AI models within existing radiology workflows and a new "Try Before You Buy" program giving radiologists confidence to use AI models within their own imaging environment.

At Einstein Healthcare in Philadelphia, for example, Radiology Department Chair Terence Matalon, MD, led the effort to quickly integrate the VIDA LungPrint® model, available through the Nuance AI Marketplace, into PowerScribe™ One to address the diagnostic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and to assist in lung disease management. Einstein Healthcare has processed nearly 1,400 studies using the solution, which automatically inserts detailed lung density and other previously unavailable information directly into radiology reports to be used by pulmonologists and other lung care specialists for patient care.

"The workflow integration is very important, and the application has worked well, importing the information into fields in the report exactly as we prescribed it to work. From an operational and technical perspective, it was very easy to implement, and there has been good congruence between my subjective evaluation of lung fields and the objective assessment by the software. We are looking forward to implementing other applications through the Nuance AI Marketplace in the coming months, and also consolidating other algorithms already in production," said Dr. Matalon.

The Nuance AI Marketplace leverages the PowerShare™ Network infrastructure to bring AI directly to 80 percent of radiologists already using Nuance PowerScribe One, PowerScribe 360 and PowerScribe Workflow Orchestration solutions. It offers AI developers a single cloud platform to connect their AI solutions with radiologists across 7,500+ healthcare facilities that use the Nuance PowerShare Network, and provides radiologists a one-stop shop to review, try, validate, and purchase AI models.

"As Nuance and independent industry analysts have often noted, it's not enough to simply develop AI models. You have to support adoption by giving developers a scalable market model, by providing physicians real-time clinical intelligence and solutions that are integrated into their regular workflows, and by addressing healthcare administrators' requirements for security, patient privacy and compatibility with their existing IT infrastructure. The acceleration of the AI Marketplace signals the widespread adoption of AI in radiology using our range of diagnostics solutions," said Karen Holzberger, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Nuance Healthcare's Diagnostic Division.

To learn more about the Nuance AI Marketplace, click here.

Listen to Nuance executive and customer sessions at SIIM 2020 to learn more about our diagnostic solutions: https://siim.org/page/siim2020

About Nuance Healthcare

Nuance provides intelligent systems that support a more natural and insightful approach to clinical documentation, freeing clinicians to spend more time caring for patients. Nuance healthcare solutions capture, improve, and communicate more than 300 million patient stories each year, helping more than 500,000 clinicians in 10,000 global healthcare organizations to drive meaningful clinical and financial outcomes. Nuance's award-winning clinical speech recognition, medical transcription, CDI, coding, quality, and medical imaging solutions provide a more complete and accurate view of patient care.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.