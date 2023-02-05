Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Check out our latest analysis for Nubeva Technologies

When Might Nubeva Technologies Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. Nubeva Technologies has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the US$2.7m in cash it held at October 2022. In the last year, its cash burn was US$2.3m. Therefore, from October 2022 it had roughly 14 months of cash runway. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Is Nubeva Technologies' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Nubeva Technologies doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$341k in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. With cash burn dropping by 11% it seems management feel the company is spending enough to advance its business plans at an appropriate pace. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Nubeva Technologies due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

Can Nubeva Technologies Raise More Cash Easily?

While Nubeva Technologies is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Nubeva Technologies has a market capitalisation of US$78m and burnt through US$2.3m last year, which is 3.0% of the company's market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

How Risky Is Nubeva Technologies' Cash Burn Situation?

Nubeva Technologies appears to be in pretty good health when it comes to its cash burn situation. Not only was its cash burn reduction quite good, but its cash burn relative to its market cap was a real positive. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Nubeva Technologies' situation. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Nubeva Technologies you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies, and this list of stocks growth stocks (according to analyst forecasts)

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Englewood detects high levels of PFAs in its water supply

    The city of Englewood has detected high levels of PFAs in its water supply. Here's what that means for your drinking water.

  • With 35% stake, Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) seems to have captured institutional investors' interest

    If you want to know who really controls Stratus Properties Inc. ( NASDAQ:STRS ), then you'll have to look at the makeup...

  • Capital Allocation Trends At NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Aren't Ideal

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly...

  • This Social Security Error Cost One Person $300K — Could It Happen to You?

    It might sound like a good problem to have -- getting overpaid by Social Security because of some error in calculation -- but it can be very costly if you don't follow the right procedures. As Forbes...

  • This Recession Indicator Has Been Foolproof for 70 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next

    When the curtain closed on 2022, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all entered respective bear markets and produced their worst returns since 2008. The abysmal performance of these core stock indexes has a lot of investors asking whether a U.S. recession is unavoidable. Unfortunately, there is no crystal ball that allows us to look into the future and know with concrete certainty whether a recession is coming.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Perfect Index Fund to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    S&P Global is a financial company best known as the creator of the S&P 500 index, which is widely regarded as a benchmark for the entire U.S. stock market due to its diverse nature. Last year, economic uncertainty arising from red-hot inflation and rising interest rates caused the S&P 500 to fall into a bear market, and the index is still 15%  off its high. Not surprisingly, many growth stocks have fallen even more sharply, simply because growth stocks are usually valued based on future revenue and free cash flow, and those metrics tend to look quite grim during periods of economic hardship.

  • These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Just Keep Raising Their Dividends. Time to Buy?

    Lower share prices are increasing dividend yields, and many of these dividend payers are solid companies that are earning enough to keep boosting those dividends even in this uncertain economy. Three dividend stocks that continue to increase their payouts despite lowered share prices are Life Storage (NYSE: LSI), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR).

  • If You Want Tons of Passive Income in the Future , Buy These 2 Stocks

    Building a stream of dividends to fatten your wallet every quarter is a lot easier when you're willing to play the long game. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is a passive-income machine, and this is all thanks to its ability to churn out therapies at an industrial scale. Strong earnings growth is likely to continue in the long run -- after a short delay, that is.

  • Inside the 19-Hour Meltdown That Junked Adani’s Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- A beaming Gautam Adani stood beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, looking relaxed as hundreds of people gathered for the ceremonial signing at the Haifa Port, which the Indian billionaire is co-developing. Most Read from BloombergUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down by the USFrom China to Big Sky: The Balloon

  • 3 Ultra-Growth Stocks That Could Soar in a 2023 Bull Market

    If you're looking for high-growth stocks that have been beaten down and could take off in the next bull market, you've come to the right place. While no one knows if the stock market has hit bottom yet, it certainly feels that way. A team of Motley Fool contributors recently sifted through the market's rubble to find three promising growth stocks that are due to rebound.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Special Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    A 33% plunge in the Nasdaq Composite is the perfect time to go shopping for game-changing businesses trading at a discount.

  • India's Adani denies rise due to Modi as shares fall again

    Beleaguered Indian tycoon Gautam Adani denied Friday that his rise to become Asia's richest man -- a title he has lost in a phenomenal stock rout -- was due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as shares in his conglomerate fell again.His comments came as shares in his flagship firm Adani Enterprises went on a rollercoaster ride on the Bombay Stock Exchange, hitting multiple trading stops as they fell by 30 percent before recovering to close up 1.25 percent on the day.

  • Michael Burry Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks He Sold

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to sell according to Michael Burry. If you want to read about some stocks to sell per Burry, go directly to Michael Burry Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks He Sold. There are few hedge fund managers on Wall Street who command as much attention during an economic slowdown […]

  • Jobs report tells markets what Fed chairman Powell tried to tell them

    On Wednesday afternoon Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said over and over again: We’re not done raising interest rates. Wall Street didn’t listen. January’s blowout jobs report, posted Friday morning, showed nonfarm payrolls rose by nearly three times as much as economists had been expecting.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: Strong Catalysts Confirm the Bull Thesis on These 2 Stocks

    All investors are after gains, but in trying to find the right stocks to increase a portfolio’s value, are constantly inundated with massive amounts of data. Thus, separating the wheat from the chaff is an arduous process but there are tools to help make sense of it all. TipRanks’ Smart Score is one. The tool collects all the info needed on any given stock and sorts it out into 8 different categories, all known to impact future performance. Combining those factors, they are then distilled into a

  • Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and CFO David Zinsner Buy Up Stock

    CEO Pat Gelsinger and Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner scooped up shares on the open market after the chip maker issued disappointing guidance.

  • Is This 'Boring' Strategy the Best Way to Build Wealth? Here's What We Think

    Building wealth is a goal everyone should have. This doesn't necessarily mean you need to aim to be rich -- but you want enough money to provide you with financial freedom, security, and the ability to retire without worry. There are lots of different strategies for building wealth, some of which (like investing in cryptocurrency) can be much riskier than others.

  • Trader Bags $12 Million in Bold Trade Right Before Jobs Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Just minutes before the monthly jobs report was published on Friday, a trader placed a risky bet in federal funds futures that ended up paying off in a big way.Most Read from BloombergUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down by the USFrom China to Big Sky: The Balloon That Unnerved the White HouseThousands Mistake US Research Balloon fo

  • Russia is smashing open its $45 billion piggy bank of Chinese yuan as energy revenue crashes

    Russia will sell 160.2 billion rubles ($2.3 billion) worth of foreign currency from February 7 to March 6, roughly triple from the prior month.

  • Apple stock in focus as CEO Tim Cook spooks with one phrase

    Apple's quarter was far from clean. Same for its earnings call.