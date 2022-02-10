Nuclear bailout scandal continues to cost Ohioans, says AG candidate

Feb. 10—COLUMBUS — The Democrat who wants to become Ohio's top lawyer said Thursday he would not legally defend elements of the scandal-tainted nuclear bailout law that Republican lawmakers have chosen to keep in place.

"I will not defend things that are a function of illegal behavior, and those things probably wouldn't have passed to begin with if we had a transparent process...," said state Rep. Jeff Crossman (R., Parma), the likely nominee to do battle with Republican Attorney General Dave Yost this fall.

"Given the fact that these subsidies were passed by virtue of bribery, I don't think I would be obligated as attorney general to defend illegal and unethical conduct," he said.

In the wake of the indictment of Republican former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and several allies in a $61 million bribery scheme involving Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp., the General Assembly repealed the consumer-financed bailout of two nuclear plants and other revenue boosts sought by the utility.

But it decided to leave in place controversial subsidies for two coal-fired power plants — one in southern Ohio and the other in southeast Indiana — that are operated by a consortium of utilities that does not include FirstEnergy.

Democrats have a rolling dollar ticker — similar to one used by Republicans to track the national debt — that show how much the coal subsidies are costing Ohioans. That ticker was at about $180 million as of Thursday.

"These scandals keep getting bigger and bigger and cost Ohioans more and more money each time," Mr. Crossman said, citing the past Coingate, payday lending, and Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow charter school scandals.

"If we're not going to fight to get to the bottom of this and hold the folks responsible for this to account, then this will continue to happen," he said. "Ohio will go from being once an opportunity state to continuing to be No. 1 in corruption as we're currently ranked. It's shameful."

Mr. Householder faces trial as soon as this fall on federal racketeering charges for his alleged leadership in what FirstEnergy has admitted was a scheme to bribe its way to getting nuclear bailout bill across the finish line.

Also awaiting trial on a similar charge is lobbyist Matt Borges, a former Ohio Republican Party chairman. Two others — consultant and close Householder ally Jeff Longstreth and lobbyist Juan Cespedes — have pleaded guilty and have cooperated with the ongoing federal investigation. A fourth defendant, powerful lobbyist Neil Clark, committed suicide.

A utility consortium — of which American Electric Power is the biggest partner — piggybacked onto the nuclear bailout bill to expand statewide what had been regional subsidies paid by electricity customers to support their two 1950s-era coal plants that were originally built to serve a now defunct federal uranium enrichment plant in southern Ohio.

The state representative again called on Mr. Yost to launch a separate state investigation — in addition to the ongoing federal investigation — in advance of bringing criminal charges under state law. He called the civil lawsuit brought by Mr. Yost against FirstEnergy and to go after the assets of the scheme's players "low-hanging fruit."

"Attorney General Yost went to court and stopped $2 billion from being plucked out of Ohioans' pockets into FirstEnergy's corrupt coffers," Yost campaign spokesman Amy Natoce said. "The lawsuit is mightier than the Zoom press conference — and far more effective."

Delays in the trials have set up the possibility that they could take place at roughly the same time Ohioans vote this fall. Democrats are trying to keep the scandal at the forefront of voters' minds, even though the original indictments in mid-2020 seemed to have no impact on state legislative races.