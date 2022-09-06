Nuclear Monitors Demand Security Zone Around Ukraine Plant

(Bloomberg) -- International monitors demanded the immediate establishment of a security zone around a Russian-occupied nuclear plant in southern Ukraine in order to reduce the potential for an atomic accident.

The International Atomic Energy Agency called for a halt to shelling and the need for “the urgent establishment” of a nuclear safety and security zone around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the agency said in a 52-page report published Tuesday that details damage at the facility.

“The IAEA remains gravely concerned about the situation,” the report said.

Monitors last week made their first visit to the Zaporizhzhia station -- Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant -- since Russian troops seized it six months ago. Increasing attacks since July have damaged infrastructure and cables critical for safety. Two IAEA inspectors remain at the plant to monitor developments.

The report detailed the presence of Russian military vehicles and advisers from state-owned nuclear power company Rosatom at the plant. Its authors were particularly critical of deteriorating work conditions that the Ukrainian technicians face, even as they’ve kept the reactors operational amid the war.

“The IAEA considers that the presence of Rosatom senior technical staff could lead to interference with the normal lines of operational command or authority and create potential frictions when it comes to decision-making,” the agency wrote. The “constant high stress and pressure” on the Ukrainian staff is unsustainable and risks resulting in human error, it said.

The Vienna-based IAEA said it was ready for negotiations over how a security zone around the plant could be implemented. Inspectors continued to refrain from assigning responsibility for attacks on the plant. Both Russia and Ukraine have blamed the other side for the strikes.

Inspectors “noted with concern that the shelling could have impacted safety related structures, systems and components, and could have caused safety significant impacts, loss of lives and personnel injuries,” according to the report, which also noted that back-up generators and safety systems remain intact. Radiation levels are normal.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, who led the team investigating the plant, issued the report. It was the first time in the IAEA’s 65-year history that monitors crossed an active battlefront in order to carry out an inspection.

