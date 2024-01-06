Is nuclear power coming to Pueblo? Committee says its the best option to replace retiring Comanche 3

An 11-member committee of local leaders announced its recommendations for an advanced nuclear power plant in Pueblo during a Jan. 5 press conference at Colorado State University Pueblo.

The Pueblo Innovative Energy Solutions Advisory Committee (PIESAC) was established by Xcel Energy to solicit recommendations for clean energy generation following Xcel's planned closure of the coal-fired Comanche 3 power plant in Pueblo County. Comanche 3 will be retired no later than Jan. 1, 2031.

"The only thing that is going to make Pueblo whole with the closure of Comanche 3 is going to be advanced nuclear," said Frances Koncilija, PIESAC co-chair and owner of Koncilija Energy Law and Policy.

Pueblo Innovative Energy Solutions Advisory Committee member Frances Koncilija speaks during a press conference outlining the committee's recommendations on the future replacement for the Xcel 3 Comanche coal plant on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Pueblo County received over $25 million in tax payments from Xcel Energy in 2021. About $15.9 million of those payments were through Comanche 3. Holy Cross Energy and CORE Energy, cooperatives that share ownership of Comanche 3, paid the county nearly $5.9 million that same year.

Of the 12 energy generation technologies considered by PIESAC, only two were estimated to generate over $1.73 million in annual property taxes. A carbon capture cycle gas plant was estimated to generate $16.52 million in tax payments while providing 20 to 25 jobs with salaries between $80,000 to $120,000.

However, an advanced nuclear power plant was estimated by PIESAC to generate $95.29 million in taxes, create 200 to 300 jobs and pay salaries between $60,000 and $200,000, according to a written summary of PIESAC's findings.

Other energy generation replacement options considered by PIESAC included a lithium iron battery, high temperature battery, flow battery, kinetic energy, solar, long duration storage, thermal energy storage, liquid air energy storage, hydrogen primary fuel and compressed air energy storage.

"Pueblo's foundation was built on coal, steel and iron," said Sarah Blackhurst, PIESAC member and president of Action 22. "That's true, but its future is built on the atom. This is the correct way to make this community prosper."

Other Pueblo leaders that served on the PIESAC board included co-chair Corrine Koehler, Jerry Bellah, Russell DeSalvo, Patty Erjavec, Dennis Maes, Timothy Mottet, Duane Nava, Jeff Shaw and Chris Wiseman.

PIESAC members worked in partnership with Xcel Energy-Colorado President Robert Kenney, Xcel Energy-Colorado community relations director Andrew Holder and Xcel Energy-Colorado Area Manager of Community Government of Local Government Affairs Ashley Valdez.

PIESAC recommends nuclear, but others remain skeptical

A Keating Group poll of 500 Pueblo voters found that 63% of those surveyed were concerned about Comanche 3's slated closure. Additionally, 74% of those surveyed said they would be in favor of a carbon capture cycle gas plant. Advanced nuclear garnered approval from a slightly lower majority at 66%.

Ken Danti chairs the Pueblo Energy Advisory Commission and serves as president of the Renewable Energy Owners Coalition of America (REOCA). He opposes nuclear and said the Keating Group poll results contrast with a REOCA poll that found that two-thirds of respondents preferred renewable energy over nuclear.

"The say (nuclear reactors) are safe, but there's still the iodized radiation material you have to deal with... what we'd be doing is turning Pueblo into a nuclear waste site," Danti said. "The health issues associated with that are not minimal."

Danti told the Chieftain that the use of water and high costs of nuclear plants relative to renewable energy sources also are reasons for concern.

Opposition to nuclear: Nuclear power is still an option at Comanche 3. These Pueblo activists want to change that

What happens next?

PIESAC's recommendation of an advanced nuclear power plant is pending approval by Xcel Energy and the Colorado Public Utilities Commission. Xcel Energy is scheduled to file a "Pueblo Just Transition Plan" for approval by the PUC in June 2024.

"The question you might ask is 'Will nuclear be a part of that?'" said Robert Kenney, president of Xcel Energy-Colorado. "We will issue a request for proposal, we'll see what resources we get back... It's my best hypothesis, that technology may not yet be mature enough for this coming up acquisition period."

Robert Kenney, president of Xcel Energy-Colorado, speaks during a Pueblo Innovative Energy Solutions Advisory Committee press conference about the recommended replacement for the Xcel 3 Comanche coal plant on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Xcel Energy also will have the opportunity to recommend advanced nuclear for Pueblo in a 2026 Just Transition Plan.

"Advanced nuclear is the next generation of nuclear reactors and nuclear technology," Kenney said. "That technology is continuing to evolve and we're continuing to pay attention to that. We'll see what happens."

Xcel Energy already operates nuclear power plants in Minnesota — the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant and the Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant. Kenney told the Chieftain that the plants are operated safely and that nuclear technology continues to grow more efficient and require less storage.

"We have as a country, and we at Xcel have experience in storing that spent fuel very safely," he said.

Pueblo Chieftain reporter James Bartolo can be reached at JBartolo@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Why Pueblo leaders recommend a nuclear replacement for Comanche 3